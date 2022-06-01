ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Add shortage of movie popcorn to nation’s woes

By David Lazarus, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzzyW_0fwqSEA800

( KTLA ) – Hollywood has been popping champagne corks over the success of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, which raked in the most Memorial Day weekend box-office bucks ever.

But there’s a new problem looming: a shortage of movie popcorn and other pricy snacks.

Operators of movie theaters were reportedly nervous at the recent CinemaCon industry confab about being able to stock their concession stands for the summer and holiday moviegoing seasons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains, told the paper .

And it’s not just popcorn. Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.

What are the risks of food shortages? Vittert weighs in.

This is obviously a major concern for theater operators, who rely on concession-stand sales for much of their livelihood.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the Journal.

For now, the popcorn problem hasn’t affected most consumers. But that could change if behind-the-scenes supply woes continue, suppliers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Detentions deputy suspected of meth possession at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for suspects accused of $6,000 burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.  The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Mashed

Why You Should Never Ask For An In-N-Out Burger With Everything

You're probably drooling over the thought of a perfect In-N-Out cheeseburger with fries right now. It's understandable; In-N-Out is a classic burger and milkshake joint on the West Coast that serves up all different kinds of cheeseburgers, hamburgers, fries, and shakes. It's a joint you have to visit when you're on the West Coast and it's the perfect meal for those of us lucky enough to already be near one.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
KGET

5-year-old dead after getting run over by vehicle

Update (June 2) — The child was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of Seasons Drive. The investigation is ongoing. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 businesses destroyed in fire started by the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators have confirmed a two-alarm fire that destroyed three local businesses on Saturday was the direct result of activity from homeless people camped nearby. The Kern County Fire Department said the two-alarm fire initially started as a brush fire next to a homeless encampment behind “Dick’s Automotive and Service” on State […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested twice in 2 days in stolen vehicles sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested, released then led police on a chase the next day has been sentenced to three years in prison. Fabian Rodriguez, 33, was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to felony charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and recklessly evading a peace officer, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Wall Street#Ktla#Cinemacon#The Wall Street Journal#Preferred Popcorn#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man killed after collision on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after a sedan and pick-up truck collided on California Avenue Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The driver of the sedan has been transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and the driver of the pick-up truck died after being transported to a local […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Food Beast

Taco Bell Locations Across the Country are Sold Out of Mexican Pizza

Could this be a case of grand opening, grand closing? The immense popularity of Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza returning to its menu has lead to a surge in demand, with restaurant locations across the United States already selling out completely. The strain of high demand has already lead to...
RESTAURANTS
KGET

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4 a.m. in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates independent YouTube group sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A YouTube group working independently of law enforcement conducted a sting operation of a suspected child abuser on May 30 at the Walgreens on Mount Vernon Avenue. After the group’s engagement with the suspect deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to investigate.  This is an ongoing investigation by the Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Alfred Harrell crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash along Alfred Harrell Highway on Sunday. Eugenia Esperansa Villarreal, 23, was riding in the passenger seat when the car rolled off the road and landed in a ditch along Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park, according to California Highway Patrol. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man held on $1M bail in deadly alleged hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in which police say his pickup collided with another vehicle pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Wednesday and was ordered held on $1 million bail. David Alvarez, 28, is charged in connection with Saturday night’s crash that killed Morgan Lafaye […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy