Marcel Breuer was at the height of his fame, in 1968, when he was commissioned to design new headquarters for the Armstrong Rubber Company, in New Haven, Connecticut. His brutalist plan comprised nine stories of pre-cast concrete facade, with administrative offices suspended over low-slung workshops for research and development, like a head on a recumbent body. The stygian structure towers high above the parking lot, two interstate highways, an IKEA outlet, and the nearby harbor wharf. An eerie relic of the modern industrial era, it has largely been abandoned for the past three decades, since its subsequent owner, Pirelli Tires, sold it, in 1999.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO