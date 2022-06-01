ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

BUSINESS BEAT: Annual Duck Race set for Saturday at Waterworks Park

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After nearly three decades, the annual rubber duck race to raise money for charity is in the process of changing hands. The Great Hospice Duck Race is now known as the Coldwater Exchange Club Duck Race. ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital announced in...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
jtv.tv

Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Paws in the Park. Paws in the Park is back this year and it’s in Downtown Jackson again! Join us for our annual Paws in the Park 2-day event, featuring the famous Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show! We will have our chip-timed 5k, a shorter 1-mile-mile ‘Woof Walk,’ and a new Doggie Dash just for kids. Food will be provided by the Jackson Breakfast Rotary. We’ll also have raffles, games for the humans and canines, vendors, demos by Michigan Search and Rescue dogs, and more fun at a family-friendly and safe event focused on raising money for abandoned pets and programs at Cascades Humane Society! All registered participants will receive a Paws in the Park t-shirt and a swag bag from our sponsors! In addition, all 5k participants will receive a unique finishers medal or another comparable item. Today’s Schedule of Events: (Canine Stars Shows and light concessions only) Canine Stars Show #1, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm. Canine Stars Show #2, 7:00pm-7:30pm. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Coldwater, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: LaShelle Ann “Shelly” Yoder

LaShelle Ann “Shelly” Yoder, 66, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Thursday, June 2, 2022. A visitation will be held Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Per her wishes, cremation will follow. Shelly was...
BURLINGTON, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Calhoun County Offers Two Scrap Tire Collection Events

Now is the time to begin rounding up those scrap tires that may be lurking in your garage. Two scrap tire collections have been announced for Calhoun County residents. The first event will take place on Monday, June 13th, at 130 East Oak Street in Athens. Tires must be for passenger vehicles, and not commercial. Residents are limited to 10 tires per trip.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where to Find the Biggest & Wettest Burritos in Battle Creek

Battle Creek residents really showed up for this one! As a foodie myself, one of my favorite go-to resources for fine local fares are local Facebook groups. While scrolling through "The Carryout Club", a local group that formed out of necessity during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a user asked:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Rubber Duck Race#The Exchange Club#The Dutcher Funeral Home#Advantage 1 Auto Rv#Auto Brokers#Coldwater Golf Course#Child Advocacy Center
abc57.com

Summer Stock Up food drive in southwest Michigan June 15

United Way of Southwest Michigan and Michigan United Ways are teaming up for the annual Summer Stock Up food drive on June 15. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can drop off non-perishable foods at one of four locations:. First Church of God, Life Center. 2627 Niles Ave., St....
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Go Berry Picking at These 5 Mid-Michigan U-Pick Berry Farms

I am all about supporting the community and supporting locally owned businesses. When you spend your money locally, that's where it stays; local. I recently did some searching to find out where I could find Farmers Markets all across the greater Lansing area and came across 14 great ones. Which got me thinking...where can I go to pick my own berries and the like?
wkzo.com

M-37 resurfacing in Battle Creek and Springfield to start June 6

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After a delay, the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin to resurface 2.9 miles of M-37 from M-96 to Creekview Drive in the Battle Creek and Springfield area on Monday, June 6. The $4 million dollar investment will include cold milling and hot-mix...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc12.com

West Michigan man wins two lottery jackpots in less than a month

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Allegan County man is on a hot streak with the Michigan Lottery. The 33-year-old has claimed two jackpots in less than a month, making him a newly minted millionaire. He bought both winning tickets at the Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo. The largest and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Grand Rapids Kids

U-Pick Strawberries: 7 West Michigan Farms With Perfect Picking

Summer U-Pick Fruit Season Kicks Off With Strawberries. When the school year begins to wind up and summer beckons, fruit picking season is approaching. In West Michigan, summertime u-pick fruit kicks off with strawberries. U-pick strawberries is at the top of our list of Must Dos in the summer along with many other fun summer activities.
wtvbam.com

M.H.S.A.A. Track and Field Finals set for Saturday

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The 2022 high school track and field season will come to a close on Saturday as the M.H.S.A.A. Finals will be held. Branch County will be represented by over a dozen student-athletes. Coldwater’s Avery Boyce will compete in the girls pole vault at the...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Shooting near Old Town sends 1 to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Indiana Avenue. Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting east of Old Town, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The wound was not life-threatening, and police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy