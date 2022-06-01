ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota among worst states for Homeowners Insurance

By Kyle Cornell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- Damaging storms are causing financial issues for homeowners in Minnesota. A new analysis by...

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How Long $1,000,000 in Retirement Will Last You in Minnesota

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax

The gold quadriga stands atop the Minnesota Capitol. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. They should have written “article” instead of “section.”. After months of negotiations, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on April 29 pouring $2.7 billion into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which had been drained by a record number of claims during the pandemic.
Minnesota offering additional free at home COVID-19 tests

(St. Paul, MN) -- New COVID-19 testing options are available to Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that residents can place a second free online order for at-home tests. Walz is urging Minnesotans to test before gatherings or group events if they have symptoms. The Minnesota Department of Health reported...
COVID In Minnesota: 15 Deaths, 1,968 Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials say there have been another 1,968 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths Friday. Overall, case growth figures have been trending downwards. As of the health department’s latest update, there are roughly 30.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalization figures are also trending down after a recent spike and now stand at 8.3 admissions per 100,000 residents. Since the pandemic began, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases logged in Minnesota. According to state health data, 12,664 people have died. Meanwhile the state has administered over 10 million vaccine doses, and 75.2% of the eligible population has received their first dose. Roughly 46.9% of those who are eligible have also gotten their booster. On Thursday, the Walz Administration announced that Minnesota households can get four additional COVID-19 rapid tests delivered to their home. Households who have not already placed orders for the tests can get eight tests delivered. For more information, click here.
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
Minnesotans can receive additional at-home Covid tests

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesotans can now place a second order for four free at-home rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests from this program are now able to receive four additional tests per household (for up to a total of eight tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19. Those who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once.
Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
Minnesotans can now order more at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

Starting Thursday, Minnesotans can order more free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced the option to place a second order for four free kits, through the state's online ordering program. For those who previously ordered their four kits, you can now place an order for four additional tests....
National average for gas up another nickel, sets new record

(Heathrow, FL) -- Drivers are waking up to yet more pain at the pump. Gas prices hit a new record high Friday morning of four-dollars and 76-cents a gallon. Triple-A updated the numbers overnight to show another five cent jump. California remains the most expensive to fill up at a...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,783 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,638. Today's update does not include data from the holiday weekend, as that data is still being processed. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater...
Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
COVID In Minnesota: Case Growth Continues Decline, 5 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 case growth rate continues its steady decline in Minnesota, along with hospitalization admission rates. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state logged another 1,783 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the long weekend. One of the people who died was in their late 30s from Isanti County. In all, the update brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to over 1.5 million since the pandemic began, and 12,638 people have died in Minnesota. Case growth is heading in a downward trajectory after a recent hump that peaked in mid-May. As of the most recent update, it stands at 30.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations are down nearly to the “caution” threshold, which is drawn at 8 admissions per 100,000 residents. The current figure sits at 8.4 admissions. As of Tuesday, there were 480 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 34 were in the ICU. Meanwhile, over 10 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 75.1% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, while 47.1% have completed the series and gotten their booster.
Walz signs mental health care measure

(St. Paul, MN) -- A new mental health budget bill is now law in Minnesota. Governor Walz signed the omnibus bill Thursday, putting 60-million dollars towards the state's mental health care system. The funds will be used to increase hospital bed capacity, attract new mental health care professionals, and expand the use of mobile crisis units.
