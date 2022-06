KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A big road project scheduled for Kalamazoo this weekend has been postponed due to a delay with the delivery of materials. MDOT says now the closure of Portage Road between the east and west legs of Kilgore road will not happen this weekend as planned, but rather from Monday, June 6 to Friday June 10.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO