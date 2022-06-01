IndyHub Names CEO

Is Lebanon about to go from bedroom community to boom town? A lot of people think so after Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to invest $2.1 billion to build two manufacturing plants and add 500 jobs at Lebanon’s new LEAP Innovation and Research District. Mayor of Lebanon Matthew Gentry shares what’s fueling growth.
The Indiana 5G Zone is working to launch a $2 million grant program to accelerate 5G-related projects in key industries around the state. The program is designed to help companies apply 5G technology in certain key areas: advanced manufacturing, digital agriculture, smart cities, public safety and national defense. “We’re looking...
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will Saturday open its fourth central Indiana location in Greenwood. The Chicago-based company says it is still hiring for the new location with the goal of having 50 employees. The 1,400-square-foot pizzeria is located at 791 State Road 135 N in Greenwood and will open at...
A first-of-its-kind innovation to prevent blood clots in at-risk patients. The Hamilton County startup behind it and why it could be a difference-maker in health care. Recovery Force Health President Jason Bobay has more on the new device.
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has unveiled new details on a planned 2.2 million-square-foot, next-generation fulfillment center in McCordsville. The retail giant says the project will bring more than 1,000 jobs to Hancock County and also feature state-of-the-art automation technology. The facility is being built at 5258 W. 500 N. in McCordsville...
