Woman bites, scratches man, 65, in suspected anti-Asian subway attack

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A woman hurled anti-Asian insults at a 65-year-old man before biting and scratching him on a subway train in Brooklyn over the weekend, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images Wednesday of the suspect in Sunday evening’s attack in Downtown Brooklyn as the department’s Hate Crime Task Force investigates.

The victim was riding a southbound A train on the F line around 5:20 p.m. when the woman made anti-Asian remarks to him, police said.

Police said a woman hurled anti-Asian statements at a man and then bit and scratched him on a train in Downtown Brooklyn. Photo credit NYPD

The woman then bit the man on his back and scratched both of his arms, according to police.

The victim was transported by EMS to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Yolanda Cartagena
3d ago

Is so sad nobody belongs more than the next person anywhere.The world belongs to God alone.Nobody is better than nobody.is even sadder when people who have suffered by racist, prejudice and so forth is the ones that are so racist. SMH!!

