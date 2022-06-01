ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The council killjoys ruining Jubilee fun: West Berkshire bans residents from hanging banners on lamp posts and Bournemouth threatens to fine pensioner over bunting

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Council killjoys have returned in force just a day before Platinum Jubilee celebrations kickoff as they warned bunting poses a hazard to large vehicles and could even cause metal lampposts to snap.

Bureaucrats at West Berkshire and Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Councils were accused of causing fresh health and safety headaches for hundreds of thousands of residents preparing to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Flags, signs and banners have all been banned from being displayed from West Berkshire's lampposts because they could be broken by the weight of a person using a stepladder resting against them.

The area's 150,000 residents were warned council bosses fear they could be sued if a person attaching decorations topples from a lamppost and causes an accident.

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, bemoaned: 'It's health and safety gone mad.'

Elsewhere, residents living in the aptly named Jubilee Road in Dorset, Poole, were warned bunting should not be low-hanging because it would pose a hazard to large commercial vehicles and lorries.

Retired Merchant Navy officer Jeff Williams, 75, even received a visit from a disgruntled local council officer after hanging 100ft length of bunting across the street that did not conform to regulations.

Mr Williams said it was 'laughable' that he had to try and make the harmless bunting higher or take it down.

He said that if it remains as it is, he fears he could be fined up to £200 for breaching the Highway Act of 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtjni_0fwqPKUh00
Retired Merchant Navy officer Jeff Williams, 75, received a visit from a disgruntled local council officer after hanging 100ft length of bunting across the street that did not conform to regulations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJmCl_0fwqPKUh00
Council killjoys warned bunting poses a hazard to large vehicles and could even cause metal lampposts to snap. Pictured: Bunting on Jubilee Road, Poole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ml5PK_0fwqPKUh00
An estimated 16,000 events celebrating the Queen's 70th year on the throne have been given the green light with up to 15million people are expected to attend celebrations across the four-day bank holiday weekend. Pictured: Library image of a party with Union Jack bunting

Mr Williams and his neighbours must now embark on the perilous task of making the four lines of 25ft bunting 2ft higher.

To do this they will attempt to fix 8ft long wooden canes to the properties.

Mr Williams said he was told BCP Council had received one complaint about his jubilee decorations.

He said: 'I put the bunting up last week and everyone was pleased and I had lots of compliments.

'I checked with all the neighbours for the bunting to go window to window. We had them as high as we could, and they've been up without a problem at all.

'The council officer turned up yesterday (Tues) and he was just doing his job. He said to me there had been one complaint so he had to act.

'The clear understanding was that if we did not make it higher, we would have to take it down. We were left with one choice. The Highways Act says I could be fined if I keep it as it is.

'After our conversation, I was on my way to taking it down but I stopped myself. Now we're trying to raise it using poles attached to the roofs. I'm 75 and I can't climb up and down ladders.

'Everybody on the street is happy with the bunting - and the kids love it - but one person has decided to complain. I think it's malicious'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coNsd_0fwqPKUh00
While Britons have been hanging Union Jack flags and bunting (pictured: Library image) in preparation for the momentous Royal occasion this week, council spoilsports have been busy throwing up their red tape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vavpd_0fwqPKUh00
People stand on The Mall looking towards Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial statue as the road is lined with Union Jacks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vUQX_0fwqPKUh00
Drew (surname not given), four, from Norwich, waves her Union flag on The Mall near Buckingham Palace, during a family day trip ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Wednesday June 1, 2022

Ministers urge 'killjoy' councils not to shut down Jubilee street parties: Fears millions of Britons could see celebrations spoiled after just 16,000 applications were approved

Ministers today urged local authorities to be 'flexible' about late applications for Platinum Jubilee street parties.

Culture minister Chris Philp appealed for town halls to 'accommodate people' amid fears millions could see their celebrations thwarted.

Tory MPs have hit out at council 'killjoys' amid warnings that residents should not go ahead with unauthorised bashes to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

An estimated 16,000 events have been given the green light - but up to 15million people are expected to attend celebrations.

In a round of interviews this morning, Mr Philp pleaded for local authorities to take a lenient approach.

Mr Philp said: 'I think it is fantastic we are celebrating the Queen's Jubilee, and I would just say to local councils around the country, including mine in Croydon, if you do get a late application, and maybe the deadline has technically passed, I would just say to the councils to show a little bit of flexibility, show a little bit of willingness to accommodate people.

'And if you are at all able to, you know, please do grant these requests, even if they are maybe technically after the deadline.'

While Britons have been hanging Union Jack flags in preparation for the momentous Royal occasion this week, council spoilsports have been busy throwing up their red tape.

In some areas, jobsworth local officials are urging residents not to hang up Jubilee bunting from telephone poles, saying they could create a 'hazard'.

It comes as ministers urged local authorities to be 'flexible' about late applications for Platinum Jubilee street parties.

Culture minister Chris Philp appealed for town halls to 'accommodate people' amid fears millions could see their celebrations thwarted.

An estimated 16,000 events celebrating the Queen's 70th year on the throne have been given the green light with up to 15million people are expected to attend celebrations across the four-day bank holiday weekend.

The Local Government Association (LGA) - which represents local authorities - said councils were 'pulling out all the stops to help their communities celebrate a historic day for our country' and urged Britons to get their street party applications in 'as soon as possible'.

Mr Williams said the residents were having a street party on Sunday and had done everything 'by the book'.

He went on: 'My next email will be to the Queen to get her on the case.

'The irony is we are in Jubilee Road. It is only right that we celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

'We can't get the bunting any higher. The breaking strain is about half an ounce if something hit it, a two-year-old could break it. I can't see any danger it could pose.

'There's no good reason why it should be taken down.

'The largest vehicles which come down our road are the bin lorries and they clear it quite comfortably'.

Mr Williams' neighbour Jane Moorse described the matter as 'ridiculous'.

She said: 'There's a restriction on the road anyway so large lorries shouldn't come down here.

'They are as high as we can get them. If they sag a bit, we can tighten them, I just think it's ridiculous'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9Fkj_0fwqPKUh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsoeV_0fwqPKUh00
Tory MPs have hit out at council 'killjoys' amid warnings that residents should not go ahead with unauthorised bashes to mark the Queen's (pictured earlier this month) 70 years on the throne

Councillor Beverley Dunlop, portfolio holder for culture and vibrant places at the local BCP Council, said: 'We're proud to say we have more than 300 Jubilee street parties taking place this weekend in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign - it's great seeing the community come together.

'Although we've issued broad guidance around residents putting up their own bunting, this is for legitimate safety reasons. We welcome street parties and are not preventing any events taking place.

'Residents in Jubilee Road were not advised to take down their bunting. We advised that it was too low, which could be hazardous to large vehicles travelling underneath'.

In response to complaints, West Berkshire Council said: 'Our aluminium lighting columns are not designed to have the weight of a ladder and a human propped against them.

'We have no control over the type, size and material of decorations, nor method of erection.

'We've waived the need for indemnity insurance, so any liability for a bunting-related incident, including its erection and taking down, would fall on the council.'

West Berkshire Council issued street party guidelines to organisers which state: 'No street party is allowed to attach any decorations to street lighting. Signs, banners and bunting must not be attached to lampposts.

'This is as has been stated in our Jubilee pack on how to hold a street party from the start.'

  • Have your Platinum Jubilee celebrations been scuppered? Email: Jacob.Thorburn@mailonline.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: South East beacons lit amid celebrations

Beacons were lit across the South East as part of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. More than 3,500 beacons were lit up around the world to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Across Kent, Sussex and Surrey 219 official beacons were lit, along with many other unofficial lighting ceremonies.
WORLD
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: South East plans almost 2,000 street parties

Almost 2,000 street parties are planned across the South East in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. In Kent, 639 street closures were given the go ahead, in Sussex 611 parties were approved and in Surrey 641 requests went in to hold parties. About 500 children from nine local schools...
CELEBRATIONS
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Philp
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Former couple who abducted school child, 12, outside Wigan railway station after months of 'grooming' before driving 120 miles to campsite in Wales are jailed for two years

A 12-year-old child in school uniform was abducted outside a Greater Manchester railway station and driven 120 miles to a campsite in north Wales. Ava Jones, 28, and Trevor Carr, 40, threw a blanket over their victim's head who was told to turn off their phone so they couldn't be tracked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Devon man refused hotel refund after partner died

A man was refused a refund for a birthday stay at a Premier Inn after his partner he was booked in with died. Martin Hayward, 70, of Buckfastleigh, Devon, said the hotel in St Austell, Cornwall told him he should either come on his own or with another partner. He...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Berkshire Council#Pensioner#Killjoys#Platinum Jubilee#Bournemouth Christchurch#Poole Councils#Merchant Navy
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee official party after reality star flew to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the celebrations

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian's dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrified families claim 'out of control travellers' trashed the campsite at theme park resort, left a four-year-old boy with a black eye and went toilet in the SHOWERS

Shocked families have claimed their stay at a luxury theme park resort turned into the holiday from hell when rowdy guests destroyed the campsite, left a child with a black eye and defecated in the showers. Holidaymakers left horrified reviews on Tripadvisor describing the anti-social behaviour of a group of...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘No final decision’ taken over controversial asylum centre in Yorkshire village

The government has taken “no final decision” on its plan to house 1,500 asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a small North Yorkshire village, it has emerged.Announced by the Home Office last month, the idea prompted outrage from residents in Linton-on-Ouse, which is currently home to around 600 people.The local MP Kevin Hollinrake also said he disapproved of the proposal, as did Hambleton district council, which threatened to take legal action against the government.Although the first 60 asylum seekers were supposed to arrive at RAF Linton by Tuesday, ministers have seemingly decided to delay its conversion into a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Police officer who graded Gaia Pope a medium risk of harm after considering her case for 10 minutes reveals his 'regret' at not making her a high-risk missing person, inquest hears

The police officer who initially graded Gaia Pope-Sutherland as medium risk of harm having considered her case for 10 minutes has spoken of his regret at not making her a high-risk missing person, an inquest heard. Chief Inspector Steve White said that having reflected in recent days he regretted not...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Lady Louise borrows from Sophie's wardrobe! Queen's granddaughter, 18, pairs a floral dress with her mother's Philip Treacy hat from 2009 as she joins her family at Trooping the Colour

Lady Louise Windsor borrowed her mother's hat as she joined her family for Trooping the Colour to kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Queen's granddaughter, 18, looked elegant in a Philip Treacy hat first sported by Sophie Wessex, 57, to Trooping the Colour in 2009, which she paired with a vibrant pink floral dress. The teenager finished the look with a pair of delicate pink earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

England's GP postcode lottery laid bare: Some areas have HALF number of doctors as others while Portsmouth, Brighton, Essex and Hull have as little as 40 GPs per 100,000 patients

England's GP postcode lottery was laid bare today as official data showed some areas of the country have half as many doctors per patient as others. Analysis by the Nuffield Trust thinktank revealed family doctors in the parts of the country with lowest access have 70 or more GPs per 100,000 patients, the equivalent of around one doctor per 1,400 patients.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family-of-four tell how they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for holiday - but had accidentally booked cottage 130miles away in Newport in South Wales

A family had to fork out £1,000 after they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for a holiday - only to discover they'd actually booked a stay in Newport in South Wales. Louise Turner, 37, spent £1,000 on a guesthouse she claims was listed for the island but she and her family were dismayed to realise it was 130 miles away.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy