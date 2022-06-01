ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTd9u_0fwqPHqW00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a different tack

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Advocate

Horrific 1930 Ohio Penitentiary fire killed a war veteran

The Greenville Democrat said James J. (J.J.) Webster looked too dignified to be a criminal. “Rather did he appear as a bank clerk,” the paper said. Tall and dark, Webster wore spectacles and a brown business suit at his trial. The prosecution named him leader of a gang that robbed the Hollansburg Bank on July 11, 1923.
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WDTN

SUV involved in fatal pedestrian strike found

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian Sunday afternoon. Police said 46-year-old Sherry Haywood died of several traumatic injuries on May 29. She was found dead on Mulhauser Road just west of State Route 747. A white Ford Edge SUV was seen on a […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WLWT 5

WATCH: Ohio deputy dared to participate in students' slip-and-slide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio deputy couldn't back down from a dare while he was at a school on Friday. Community relations Deputy Jason Hollenbach with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was dared by students at Franklin Woods Intermediate School at South-Western City Schools to participate in their slip-and-slide fun during their field day.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking
sciotopost.com

High Speed Chase in Southern Ohio Ends in Arrest of Man With Warrants from 5 Departments

Wellston – A Macarthur man was arrested after taking law enforcement on a high speed chase going 97 in a 35 mph zone. According to police on Wednesday, June 1, at about 1121PM, one of our Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation on State Route 349 (Lake Alma Road). The vehicle did not immediately stop and continued on SR349, reaching speeds of 97mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Ohio veteran scales 100 feet down ravine to save trapped puppy

An Ohio veteran is credited with saving the life of a puppy that became trapped after falling down a ravine. The Ross County Humane Society said it received a call about the puppy that had fallen 80-100 feet down the ravine. The puppy landed on a slate ledge near a small waterfall.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured after buggy rear-ended in Vinton County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suffered minor injuries after the horse and buggy he was driving was rear-ended in Vinton County Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said. The crash happened at approximately 8:31 p.m. on SR-93 in Clinton Township. According to OSHP, the horse and buggy being driven by a […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Woman Dies After Being Tossed & Gored by Bison

The 25-year-old Ohio woman succumbed to multiple injuries – including horn punctures – after getting within ten feet of a bison in the Black Sand Basin near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. The first bison incident of 2022 has turned tragic. A 25-year-old woman from Grove City,...
GROVE CITY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in Allen County in the last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Community transmission, or the probability of being exposed to the virus, is high in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties, according to the CDC. Still, CDC data indicated the overall disease burden in the region remains low, as only 1.7% of inpatient hospital beds were in use by COVID-19 patients.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy