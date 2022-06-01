Carlsbad Memorial Day celebration a success

Thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony special. A very special thanks to Joanna Sieberg, who was the parade marshal and keynote speaker this year. Sieberg, whose father was a Bataan survivor, talked about the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March and about the many men who didn’t make it home. If you were not able to join us for Monday’s ceremony, please go back and watch the video of Sieberg’s presentation on our Facebook page.

Thanks again to Alberto Villegas and everyone with the Eddy County Patriotic Society who helped organize this year’s event. That included Adon Rodriguez and the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. The Veterans park was beautiful, and we thank Dagmar Youngberg, Steve Angell and everyone with the park committee for their hard work. Finally, thank you to the families of the many Carlsbad residents who have made the ultimate sacrifice while defending this country and its residents.

There’s a lot more going on in Carlsbad this week. Our water park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week. The “Musica Buena” Flamenco Dancers will be performing from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday. On Friday night, Encanto will be played at the Halagueno Arts Park. The annual Car-A-Fair will also be taking place this Saturday at the Beach Bandshell, though some events begin on Friday. Saturday’s car show also includes a cornhole tournament and a fun run.

Finally, our Summer Concert Series kicks off on June 4 at the Water Park Gazebo with a performance by LastChild. The summer concert series is completely free and runs from 7-9 p.m. Thank you again to Brandon Chandler and Nuclear Waste Partnership for funding this event.

We’ve got some big events on the horizon including Cavernfest, featuring Curtis Grimes, Jordan Nix and Holly Tucker. This year’s Cavernfest will be June 10-11, with events taking place downtown and on the courthouse lawn.

We have another event planned for 2:30 p.m. June 11 at the Carlsbad Public Library. That’s when we’ll be dedicating a room at the library in memory of Bob Scholl, who served on the library board for more than 40 years. Bob was also a long-time educator in Carlsbad. He was the host on KCCC’s community forum, was active in community theater and was a strong defender of animals. Bob is greatly missed, and we’re honored to dedicate this room in his memory.