ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voting for judges in New Mexico

By Merilee Dannemann
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pd0EA_0fwqP8zE00

In New Mexico elections, the most confusing decisions we make involve voting for judges.

The reason is simple but frustrating: judges cannot talk about their political views because their job involves individual specific cases, and they are supposed to approach each case without bias. They can only talk about their qualifications.

Here is a little information about the rules of voting for judges.

In New Mexico, even though judges are not supposed to be political, we have not decided to make judge elections nonpartisan. So we have a rather odd hybrid system.

Every judge must run once in a competitive partisan election.

Then, when the judge’s term of office is expiring, the judge must run in a “retention” election. There is no competitor. The voters choose either to retain the judge for a future term or not. Judges do not often lose retention elections.

Let’s back up a few steps. Typically, a vacancy in a judicial seat occurs when a judge decides to retire and a new judge is appointed to fill the vacancy.

The appointed judge has undergone some scrutiny prior to the appointment. Candidates for judicial appointment are reviewed by a judicial nominating commission, and approved names are sent to the governor.

When you see a competitive election for a judge, it usually means one candidate is already a judge by appointment and is running in that first-time competitive partisan election, and someone else who wants the job is challenging that judge.

When there is a contested race for a judgeship in the primary election, it usually means another person in the same party is challenging the appointed judge. The winner of the primary might then be challenged again in the general election by a candidate from the other party. If the first challenger wins the primary, it is possible that none of the candidates in the general election will be a sitting judge.

You can read about judge candidates in your district at vote411.org/nm.

When a judge is a candidate for retention, the judge’s name won’t show up on the primary ballot. It will be on the general election ballot in the form of a question – whether the judge shall be retained. A 57% vote in favor is required to retain the judge.

To help voters, New Mexico has the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, nmjpec.org. This commission evaluates of the performance of judges who are up for retention, based in part on responses from lawyers, court staff and others. The commission will give a simple Retain or Do Not Retain recommendation. It does not evaluate judges who are running in first-time competitive elections.

You don’t need this for the primary election. Save the information for November.

On this website, nmjpec.org, you can click on your judicial district and you will find the evaluation information for individual judges by name.

New Mexico also has a Judicial Standards Commission, described as the ethics commission for the judicial branch of the state government. It is charged with investigating allegations of misconduct against New Mexico state, county, and municipal judges. This commission’s actions are not directly involved in elections.

A little more about judicial nominating commissions: There are 15 such commissions around the state. The appropriate commission meets within 30 days of an actual judicial vacancy, considers candidates who have applied to fill the vacancy, and sends recommendations to the governor.

You can read more about judicial nominating commissions at supremecourt.nmcourts.gov/supreme-court/judicial-nominating-commission and at lawschool.unm.edu/judsel/index.html.

If you think this is pretty confusing, so do I. Some day legislators might take the plunge, pass legislation to make judicial elections nonpartisan and seek the approval of us voters as a state constitutional amendment. That would likely be a great relief for dozens of judges.

Contact Merilee Dannemann through www.triplespacedagain.com.

Comments / 8

Randy Furr
2d ago

Most of them are bleeding heart liberals, that have no intention of upholding law and order, and you see the results in the repeat offenders back on the street time after time.

Reply
8
Andrew Howarth
2d ago

it's easy people if the judge is in office vote for the other person.All judges on office need to be voted out.

Reply
3
Related
KRQE News 13

Last day to request absentee ballots for New Mexico primary

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday, June 2, is the last day New Mexicans can request an absentee ballot for the primary election. Voters can request absentee ballots online. The New Mexico primary election is Tuesday, June 7. The primary is only open to registered democrats, republicans and libertarians. However this year, a voter not affiliated with one […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Politics State#Election State
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Disaster-SNAP benefits available to New Mexicans affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster-SNAP benefits are available to residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora and Valencia counties. There is a seven-day application process that begins June 7 and ends June 13. The disaster-SNAP benefits may be available to residents who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sold $21 million in recreational cannabis in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Month two of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico shows that the industry is still strong, if not slowing down just a bit. The state says total recreational sales in May added up to $21.1 million. That’s only about $1 million in sales less than last month, when cannabis sales launched. May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit extensions for June

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June. “Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” […]
TEXAS STATE
knau.org

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks...
ANTONITO, CO
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

1K+
Followers
901
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy