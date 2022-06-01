Dearborn police cracking down after receiving multiple reports of reckless driving

DEARBORN (WWJ) -- After receiving multiple reports of reckless driving, Dearborn is cracking down even harder on their traffic safety initiative.

Over the weekend, Dearborn police impounded a Mustang after a social media video surfaced showing the owner driving recklessly and doing donuts while in traffic.

Also, several reports of dangerous driving are coming from weddings occurring in the city.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin voiced the concerns of his department and the community over dangerous drivers, saying "Let me be clear, Dearborn, a wedding should be a joyous occasion -- reckless driving isn't acceptable at any time, but especially during a wedding."

Shahin commended Dearborn's mayor, Abdullah Hammoud for getting to work right away to identify the vehicle the driver.

Charges against the owner of the Mustang could still be filed, pending investigation.

"Dearborn, let's do a better job of driving in this city," said Shahin.