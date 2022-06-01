ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn police cracking down after receiving multiple reports of reckless driving

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DEARBORN (WWJ) -- After receiving multiple reports of reckless driving, Dearborn is cracking down even harder on their traffic safety initiative.

Over the weekend, Dearborn police impounded a Mustang after a social media video surfaced showing the owner driving recklessly and doing donuts while in traffic.

Also, several reports of dangerous driving are coming from weddings occurring in the city.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin voiced the concerns of his department and the community over dangerous drivers, saying "Let me be clear, Dearborn, a wedding should be a joyous occasion -- reckless driving isn't acceptable at any time, but especially during a wedding."

Shahin commended Dearborn's mayor, Abdullah Hammoud for getting to work right away to identify the vehicle the driver.

Charges against the owner of the Mustang could still be filed, pending investigation.

"Dearborn, let's do a better job of driving in this city," said Shahin.

CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
