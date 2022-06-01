ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Cambria County gas station burglarized twice over Memorial Day weekend

By Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A gas station/convenience store was reportedly broken into on back-to-back days over Memorial Day weekend and state police are searching for answers.

State police were called to the One Stop Shop on Main Street in Gallitzin over the holiday weekend for reported burglaries, one Friday, May 27, and the other Saturday, May 28.

Police: Three men stole nearly $8k from PA Skills games in Cambria County

On Friday, police say an unknown actor used a rock just before 1 a.m. to break the glass out of a front door and enter the store. Once inside they filled a garbage bag with Omega brand Delta-8 THC cartridges and then ran from the scene.

At 11:18 p.m. Saturday, police report that three different unknown actors all showed up and again used a rock to break the glass out of a front door. They went inside and more Omega Delta-8 THC was stolen as well as various boxes of cigarettes.

Police didn’t say if the two burglaries had any connection.

Anyone with any information about either, or both, burglaries is asked to call state police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

