Books That Represent Us: Aaron Foley channels his love for Detroit into his fiction debut

By Alamin Yohannes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Aaron Foley is going to do one thing, it's represent his hometown. After writing the nonfiction books How to Live in Detroit Without Being a Jackass and The Detroit Neighborhood Guidebook, Foley makes his fiction debut with Boys Come First (out now), a novel about three Black gay friends in...

Michigan Advance

‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab

Updated, 11:45 a.m., 5/21/22 They met under a huge peach tree nestled on a grassy double lot during a sweltering 90-degree evening in Detroit — not the breezy porch of the Mackinac Island Grand Hotel.  It was an annual “Blacinaw Island” meeting in the city’s North End community. The Monday gathering included Detroit activists who […] The post ‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Detroit Free Press

'On the Line': This city has no high school

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Producer: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran, with help from Miriam Marini and Emma Stein. Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman. Guests: Free Press education equity reporter Lily Altavena; Tesha Jordan, a Highland Park mother of teenage twins; Shamayim Harris,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank investigates DTE and their growing concerns of fraud

DETROIT – On Thursday, DTE launched an investigation after it appeared that a customer’s identity was stolen to establish new service. Dawn Reimer was concerned about her DTE bill and worried that her account would be frozen or, even worse, that her power would be shut off. Local...
Michigan Advance

Black activists protest voting restrictions by land, air and sea at Mackinac Conference

For a period of time on Tuesday, attendees ferrying to the Mackinac Island Policy Conference were confronted with a protest banner hung from the Round Island Passage Lighthouse: “Loepp, pledge to defend Black voters.” The banner drop, put up by the Defend Black Voters coalition and targeting Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan CEO Daniel […] The post Black activists protest voting restrictions by land, air and sea at Mackinac Conference appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CBS Detroit

Several Shots Strike Mosque In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Many are concerned following several shots being fired into a Detroit mosque on May 29. The incident happened at a mosque on Plymouth Road in Detroit, and according to Detroit Police Commander Michael Chambers, it was unintentional, WDIV reports. Police say surveillance video shows bullets hitting the building as cars sped by. “When shots were fired down the street, the mosque was hit unintentionally. So, we’re just thankful that no one was harmed at the mosque or anywhere in the vicinity,” said Commander Chambers. Chambers says that three individuals were struck at an after hours place nearby the mosque. The three individuals were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and have been released, according to WDIV. Police are still searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information on the subject to come forward. CAIR-MI, the Michigan Chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
deadlinedetroit.com

Bankole Thompson vs. James Craig: Past Detroit police chief 'was not ready for prime time'

A Detroit News contributing columnist is unsparing in his slap-down of James Craig's "colossal collapse" as an initially promising Republican candidate for governor. Bankole Thompson frames it as "an instructive lesson on the dangers of hubris, ineptitude and lack of preparation" -- a reminder that "running for governor is more than just making an announcement and conducting media interviews to seek more popularity on social media."
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 69% of Michiganders say nation is on the wrong track

13.4% – Roads/infrastructure. 10.9% – Roe v. Wade/abortion. 8.3% – Government leadership. The Chamber’s polling partner, The Glengariff Group Inc., polled 600 registered Michigan voters between May 9-13, 2022. “This poll is enlightening as we enter the 2022 mid-term elections and will shape the discussions at...
The Detroit Free Press

Republican-backed Secure MI Vote, Let MI Kids Learn blow past filing deadline

On a day poised to see a slew of petition initiatives filed to change Michigan laws, only one campaign — an effort to cap payday loan interest rates — dropped off signed petition forms ahead of the filing deadline Wednesday to land a spot on the November ballot.  Meanwhile, two high-profile Republican-backed initiative petitions vowed to continue collecting signatures and file their petition forms in the coming weeks in hopes that state election officials will review them quickly despite blowing past the...
The Detroit Free Press

Judge places longtime Wayne County commissioner back on the ballot

A longtime Wayne County commissioner is back on the August primary ballot after a judge ruled his campaign did not violate state campaign finance laws. Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett removed Commissioner Tim Killeen, D-Detroit, earlier this month after determining overdue campaign finance reports from nearly 10 years ago made him ineligible. Michigan law requires candidates be current on all campaign finance statements, fines and other filings when applying to run for office.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Court of Appeals: Johnson, Markey don't qualify for August primary ballot

The Michigan Court of Appeals denied challenges from Republican gubernatorial candidates Perry Johnson and Michael Markey on Wednesday, dashing hopes for both candidates to appear on the ballot for the upcoming August primary election. Johnson, an Oakland County businessman who poured millions into a gubernatorial bid launched in February, was the first of three disqualified...
HometownLife.com

Judge dismisses Livonia councilman's appeal to appear on ballot for state House seat

A Wayne County circuit court judge agreed with Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett's decision to disqualify Livonia Councilman Rob Donovic from a state house primary. Judge Timothy Kenny denied Donovic's appeal to appear on ballots during the August primary. Donovic, a Republican candidate for District 22 state house seat, was removed from ballots after failing to meet the residency requirement.
LIVONIA, MI

