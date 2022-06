Advocates of a bill that would update Massachusetts' parentage laws are urging legislators to pass the bill before the end of the legislative session this summer. Dozens rallied in the rain outside the State House Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of pride month and to bring attention to the Massachusetts Parentage Act, which was revised and refiled this year and is currently stalled in the Judiciary Committee. Advocates say the state's current statutes have been on the books for more than 40 years and do not represent many of the diverse types of families in Massachusetts. They say the act would protect children no matter the circumstances of their birth, or the sexual orientation, gender or marital status of their parents.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO