Parasocial relationships are defined by a lopsided perception of connection: one side feels highly connected, while the other might not be aware of the relationship at all. The core principle of a parasocial relationship is that it is created through the belief that when you know a lot about someone else, they’re also prone to know a little about you. This misguided belief is a consequence of the proliferation of mass media. We form bonds with others even in their physical absence if we perceive ourselves to be recognized by them in other ways.

