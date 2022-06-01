JOHNNY DEPP VS. AMBER HEARD TRIAL RECAP: Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and is awarded $15m but she wins $2m in damages in her countersuit against star

Johnny Depp won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday after six weeks of bombshell testimony at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages out of the $100 million she was seeking in her countersuit against Depp.

This concludes DailyMail.com's live blog of the Depp vs. Heard trial.

21:55

For 23 days, the world was glued to the courtroom drama between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard as their $100 million defamation trial revealed shocking and disturbing details about the showbiz couple's marriage.

Among the most memorable moments were images of Depp pouring himself what Heard's attorney described as a 'mega pint of red wine' as he smashed up his kitchen, photos of poop on Depp's bed that he claimed were Heard's, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez becoming a pop culture icon as internet users speculated about a budding romance between the two, witnesses vaping as they gave their deposition and Kate Moss delivering a bombshell testimony in under four minutes refuting one of Heard's key claims.

21:46

Fans at Fairfax County Courthouse react to Depp vs. Heard verdict

Fans outside the Fairfax County Courthouse reacted Wednesday to the Depp vs. Heard verdict.

A jury awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp.

The jury also found Heard was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage.

Throughout the trial, fans - overwhelmingly on Depp's side - lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn´t get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever they appeared outside.

21:31

Depp shakes hands with fans at a UK pub after winning trial against Heard

Johnny Depp shook hands and fist bumped with fans at a pub in the UK on Wednesday after the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The jury ruled that Depp was defamed and awarded him $15 million.

The actor was all smiles as he walked through the Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside.

'Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed,' he said in a statement.

'And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.'

21:02

Amber Heard calls Depp's trial victory is a 'setback for women'

Amber Heard called the ruling of $15million in damages for ex-husband Johnny Depp in his defamation trial a 'setback for women' and a loss for freedom of speech.

Heard, in a statement following the verdict in Virginia Wednesday, expressed disappointment at a number of consequences from the jury's ruling.

'The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.'

'I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

'I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

'I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.'

21:01

Depp issues statement after trial victory: 'The jury gave me my life back'

Johnny Depp issued a statement after his trial victory.

'Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

All in the blink of an eye.

False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.

I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth.

The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.

Veritas numquam perit.

Truth never perishes.

20:59

Depp's legal team makes victory statement outside courthouse following verdict

Depp's legal team made a victory statement outside the Fairfax County Courthouse after the jury reached a verdict in the Depp vs. Heard trial.

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez walked out to cheers from Depp supporters.

'This verdict confirms what we know from the beginning... that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by evidence,' Vasquez said. 'We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources toward this case

Chew added: 'Our judicial system is predicated to each person's right to have his or her case heard and we were honored, truly honored to assist Mr. Depp in assuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial. We are also most please that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, we can turn the page and look to the future.'

The team did not take questions.

Several people yelled out asking how Depp was felling and if he and Heard will ever speak again. Heard's team have not yet spoken.

20:53

Depp fans react to verdict outside courthouse

Fans gather outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022 to celebrate Depp's win.

20:47

Here's how much was each awarded to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Heard was awarded $2million in compensatory damages out of the $100million she was seeking in her countersuit against her ex-husband.

She was awarded $0 in punitive damages.

Despite the jury awarding Depp $15million, the judge reduced the punitive damages to the Virginia maximum of $350,000. Johnny will now only receive $10,350,000 in total.

Depp was not present at Fairfax County Courthouse Wednesday as he was in the UK on tour with guitar legend Jeff Beck - a source claimed it was due to 'previously scheduled work commitments.'

However, Heard was in the courtroom. After the verdict was read out Heard briefly hugged her lawyers then exited the courtroom.

Depp's legal team were all smiles as they hugged.

20:40

Amber Heard reacts as verdict is read siding with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reacted as a Fairfax County jury read the verdict siding with Johnny Depp on Wednesday.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

20:35

Depp's legal team celebrates following verdict announcing actor's win

Johnny Depp's legal team celebrated and hugged each other following the verdict announced that the actor won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

20:24

BREAKING: Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

After six weeks of bombshell testimony in the $100 million Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia has sided with Depp, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

Depp has been awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp´s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million and then she filed a countersuit against him for $100 million. They each claim the other defamed them.

Judge Penney Azcarate brought the jury in at 3 p.m. to announce the verdict at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia where the trial has been ongoing for six weeks.

But the jury was sent back out to fill out the damages section of the verdict forms.

They were brought back about 20 minutes later with the verdict.

Heard is in the courtroom, but Depp, is watching from the UK.

20:16

Heard's attorneys slam Depp for not showing up for verdict

Amber Heard is in the Fairfax County Courtroom today for the reading of the verdict reached earlier this afternoon.

But Depp, who had a previous work commitment, is watching from the UK.

He is expected to tune in to a televised stream of the verdict.

Ahead of Heard's arrival to court today, her attorneys released a statement saying: 'Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia.

'Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.'

A source close to Depp told Law & Crime, 'Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.'

Depp was on stage in Sheffield on Sunday, playing with Jeff Beck.

20:06

Jury sent back to deliberation room to fill out damages on verdict form

The jury was sent back to the deliberation room to fill out the damages section of the verdict form.

Judge Penney Azcarate called a recess and instructed the jurors to return to the deliberation room to complete these forms. A verdict is expected to be read when they return.

19:54

Amber Heard spotted arriving at the courthouse ahead of the verdict

Amber Heard was spotted arriving at the courthouse ahead of the verdict.

The verdict will be read at 3 p.m. at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

Johnny Depp is in the UK and will not be present at the reading of the verdict.

19:51

The jury has reached a verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial and will be live streamed on DailyMail.com's homepage.

It will be announced at 3pm EST today at the Fairfax County Courthouse.

The jury deliberated for three days before announcing shortly before 2pm on Wednesday that they had reached a verdict.

They have 42 questions to consider in the issue of whether Amber defamed Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about abuse.

19:44

Verdict reached: What did the jurors have to decide on?

The jury had to decide on both suits by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and it's possible that it can find both Depp and Heard guilty, both not guilty or only one of them guilty.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million and then she filed a countersuit against him for $100 million. They each claim the other defamed them.

A verdict has been reached and will be read at 3 p.m.

The jury had to focus not only on whether there was abuse but also whether Heard's op-ed piece can be considered legally defamatory.

The article itself focuses mostly on policy questions of domestic violence, but Depp's lawyer point to two passages in the article, as well as an online headline that they say defamed Depp.

In the first passage, Heard writes that 'two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture´s wrath.' Depp's lawyers call it a clear reference to Depp, given that Heard publicly accused Depp of domestic violence in 2016 - two years before she wrote the article.

In a second passage she states, 'I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.'

The online headline reads 'Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture´s wrath.'

'She didn't mention his name. She didn't have to,' Chew said. 'Everyone knew exactly who and what Ms. Heard was talking about.'

Heard's lawyers said Heard can't be held liable for the headline because she didn't write it, and that the two passages in the article are not about the abuse allegations themselves but how Heard's life changed after she made them.

Rottenborn told jurors that even if they tend to believe Depp's claim that he never abused Heard, he still can't win his case because Heard has a First Amendment right to weigh in on matters of public debate.

19:37

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp trends as world awaits verdict

As word spread that a verdict had been reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial Wednesday afternoon, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp began to trend.

The verdict will be read at 3 p.m.

"Verdict is in. Whatever happens JD has won in the court of public opinion and that was the most important thing to him," one person wrote.

On TikTok, a user posted a video covering her mouth with the caption 'I'M SO NERVOUS'

18:49

Johnny Depp will not be present for the verdict

Johnny Depp will not be present for today's reading of the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, a source close to Depp told Law & Crime.

'Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.'

Depp was on stage in Sheffield on Sunday, playing with Jeff Beck.

The verdict will be read at 3 p.m. ET at Fairfax County Courthouse.

18:35

BREAKING: Verdict reached in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

A verdict has been reached in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

The decision will be read at 3 p.m. ET

Attorneys for both side are at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. It is not known if Depp or Heard will be at the verdict reading.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor. Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million.

14:42

Camille Vasquez all smiles while arriving at Fairfax Courthouse awaiting verdict for Depp vs Amber Heard Trial

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp all-star lawyer, was all smiles when she arrived at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia Wednesday awaiting on the verdict for Depp v Amber Heard Trial.

Today is Day 3 of jury deliberations.

Fans started to wonder if romantic feelings had developed between Depp and Vasquez during the six-week trial after they noticed a slew of flirty interactions between the two - including whispering in each other's ears, giggling together, and sharing coy smirks with one another.

When asked earlier this month about her rumored relationship, the California litigator declined to answer.

Instead, she just laughed, brushed her hair aside and waved to the throngs of fans gathered outside.

14:27

Johnny Depp's lawyers arrive at Fairfax County Courthouse for Day 3 of verdict watch

Will there be a verdict in the Depp vs. Heard case today?

Johnny Depp's lawyers arrived for Day 3 of verdict watch on Wednesday as the jury continues their deliberations.

Lawyer Camille Vasquez smiled and laughed as reporters took her picture and asked questions. Lawyer Ben Chew was also spotted walking in with the team.

13:52

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial will be live streamed on DailyMail.com's homepage and other major news networks as updates develop.

Jury deliberations have entered day three at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

A verdict has not yet been reached, but could come as soon as today.

13:44

A petition calling for DC Warner Bros to drop Amber Heard from the role of Queen Mera in Aqaman 2 has topped 4.4 million signatures.

The petition alleges that Heard has been 'exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp' during their multimillion-dollar court battle.

So far, over 4.4 million people have signed the petition, which is just short of the target of 4.5 million signatures.

13:33

Johnny Depp's lawyers have filed a motion to strike an 'inappropriate argument' made by Amber Heard's attorney in their closing argument.

The argument had asked jurors to consider the 'message' that ruling against her would send to other domestic abuse victims.

On Tuesday, Depp's team asked Judge Penney Azcarate to instruct the jury to disregard that portion of the closing argument.

In their written argument, Depp's attorney's said Heard's lawyer told the jury that its decision in the case would send a message to 'every victim of domestic abuse everywhere.'

They argued that this meant the jury was being asked to focus on a larger social issue rather than the individual case set before them.

But Judge Azcarate said she would not entertain the motion because the jury are already deliberating.

13:29

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial continues Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in Fairfax, Virginia.

Jurors are set to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

The jury has deliberated for a total of nine hours since Friday, but no verdict has been reached.

A verdict could come as early as today. But jurors have a considerable amount of evidence to sift through, meaning it may take days for them to decide on a verdict. It’s not clear whether Depp or Heard will return to Fairfax for the verdict.

Depp, the 58-year-old 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, sued ex-wife Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself 'a public figure representing domestic abuse' in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a 'hoax.'

The seven-person jury will continue deliberating on whether either actor was defamed and deserves millions of dollars in damages.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Friday before adjourning for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. They deliberated for seven hours on Tuesday.