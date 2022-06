US Navy Vietnam Veteran Lenny Jasinski and his two grandchildren, Avery and Beckett Jasinski, placed flags on the graves of veterans at Fitzhugh Cemetery just before Memorial Day. Lenny is a member of VFW Post 2933 and American Legion Post 290 in Dripping Springs. Other local veterans and families placed about 400 U S Flags at four local cemeteries in the Dripping Springs/Driftwood area for Memorial Day in memory of all the men and women who have fought and died in wars and conflicts for the United States.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO