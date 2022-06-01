ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Recollections of Beatrice Gilmore, Who Endured the Vanport Flood

By Brian Burk, Sommer Martin
Cover picture for the articleLast December, Beatrice Gilmore died at the age of 90. She left behind four children, eight grandchildren—and one of the most detailed accounts of surviving the 1948 Columbia River flood. That deluge in minutes destroyed Vanport, at one time the second-largest city in Oregon and home to Black...

Csmile
2d ago

My grandmother was pregnant with my mom and 2 younger kids in tow when the flood happen. My grandfather also worked in the shipyards he died at the age of 56 from cancer. After the flood, they too relocated to NE Rodney & Alberta the Holidays my grandma went on to have 9 kids total they all grew up in that house. My grandparents ran an after-hours among other things. My family lived in this house till 1993.

