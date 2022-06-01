Town of Kinder warns customers of possible water shortage

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lafayette to Broussard, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Abbeville, Scott, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Duson, Maurice, Meaux, Jefferson Island, Indian Bayou, Ridge and Milton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 94 and 107. Interstate 49 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

