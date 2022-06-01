ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

Town of Kinder warns customers of possible water shortage

By Patrick Deaville, Jakob Evans
KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinder, LA (KPLC) - There will be sporadic water outages across Kinder due to emergency repairs, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

SE Texas grocery stores have plans to limit hurricane-season shortages

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The regional populations of Southeast Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana, have endured more flooding associated with tropical storm systems in the past five years than any other in the United States. "We're No. 1," said Roger Erickson, warning coordinator...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued on N Storer in Iowa

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Iowa has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers between 200 and 216 N Storer. The town turned off water in this area to repair a flush valve. The advisory will be in place until the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is safe.
IOWA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on June 2, 2022, that slow moving traffic may be encountered during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish beginning Monday, June 13, 2022, and continuing until Friday, June 17, 2022. As part of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project, this work will survey I-10. Crews will travel along the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge area in Lake Charles, as well as the surface streets near the bridge scanning this corridor with LiDAR technology (Mobile Light Detection and Ranging).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Construction on Louisiana Ave. basin set to begin in September

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury greenlighted construction of the Louisiana Avenue Regional Detention Basin Project by accepting a $4.76 million bid at its June 2 regular meeting. The basin will be constructed on 17 acres on Louisiana Avenue along Contraband Bayou, said CPPJ spokesperson Tom...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Kinder, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
Allen Parish, LA
Government
KATC News

Cargill to begin closure of Avery Island salt mine

Cargill says they will begin the process of closing the salt mine located on Avery Island in Iberia Parish prompting the closure of the mine and surrounding area. A spokesperson for Cargill tells KATC that the process will begin on June 6, 2022. The company will fill the mine with water. They say the move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to safely close the oldest operating salt mine in the United States.
AVERY ISLAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued May 17-31

MEDICAL: 111 Medical Park Drive, description, new outpatient health facility for Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette; applicant, Poche Prouet Associates; contractor, Southwest Contractors; $2.179 million. TOWER: 417 N. Buchanan St., description, additions to tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000. APARTMENTS: 326 Guilbeau Road, description, stairwell repair; applicant,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

New Fees coming To Moncus Park Have Residents Upset

New fees are coming to Moncus Park, and the majority of residents we talked to about it say they're upset. The majority of people dislike the idea of having to pay for parking their vehicles at Moncus Park, but park officials say the park has to be maintained and expenses have to be paid.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

LDWF, USFS deploy artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), deployed artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake, near Alexandria, on May 26, 2022. As part of a Good Neighbor Authority Project (Good...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortage#Water District#Water Tank#Out Of Water#Urban Construction
Lake Charles American Press

Just Imagine: Connecting casinos to thriving downtown

Nicole Miller is the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury program manager and Disaster Housing Recovery & Board chair for the Lake Charles Housing Authority. Lake Charles attracts many visitors because of its beautiful and thriving modern casinos. Equally appealing is the City’s eclectic and historic downtown, illustrating our unique culture and offering views of our beautiful lake front. What if these two gems could be connected by a bustling mid-city area?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
PELICAN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kalb.com

How gas prices have changed in Alexandria in the last week

(Stacker) - The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Thursday, June 2, hitting $4.71 per gallon. All 50 states now have average regular gas prices above $4.00 per gallon, according to AAA. As prices continue to climb, President Biden acknowledged this week that there is little he...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2022. Brandon Mauriue Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Rodrick Amislto Broadnox, 42, Moreno Valley, Calif.: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Norma A Valdez, 50, Austin, Texas: Battery of a police officer. David Charles Samaniego,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!. Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain. It seems that...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lafayette to Broussard, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Abbeville, Scott, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Duson, Maurice, Meaux, Jefferson Island, Indian Bayou, Ridge and Milton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 94 and 107. Interstate 49 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating attempted ATM theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that occurred Sunday, June 5, at approximately 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a stolen Ford F-250 attached by chains to an ATM. Two Black...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTAL

Boat launches out of water in Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy