Dreamland Dripping Springs hosted inaugural music and arts festival DreamFest last weekend, bringing together music groups and artisans for the day-long event. Dreamland, still fairly new itself, opened in February 2021 as an outdoor entertainment, recreation and arts venue. The venue features sculptures, mosaics and murals from international artists throughout the property and has a state-of-the-art music stage for performances — in addition to miniature golf courses, pickleball courts and a disc golf course. DreamFest, on May 28, was a logical next step for the venue, which has become well known for its local events.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO