ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Van Gogh exhibit postponed due to 'unexpected production delays'

By David Lyman
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kmw1Q_0fwqLmaP00

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was supposed to open today – June 1. But as has happened in several other cities, Exhibition Hub – the Brussels-based company behind the show – has had to delay the opening for a few days.

According to a representative of the company, the show is now scheduled to open on Saturday, June 4.

“Despite our best efforts to keep in time with the scheduled opening, we unfortunately have to postpone this due to unexpected production delays,” stated an email the company said was sent to all ticket holders affected by the delay.

People with tickets for June 1-3 can request a refund or exchange their tickets for another date within two months of the original date on the ticket.

Exchanges and refunds are handled by Fever, a New York City company that handles all bookings for Exhibition Hub .

In other cities, there have been some ticket-holder complaints about the multi-step exchange/refund process. But it seems that the key to resolving ticket issues is to download the Fever app and proceed from there. There is no way to handle the process on a web browser, though you can email Fever at hello@feverup.com.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is currently selling scheduled tickets for times through August 6. The show takes place in a venue at 18 W. Fourth St., Downtown. At one time, the building was home to the Gidding-Jenny department store. More recently, it housed a T.J.Maxx store .

For more information about the exhibit, go to vangoghexpo.com/cincinnati .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Van Gogh exhibit postponed due to 'unexpected production delays'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy