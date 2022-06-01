ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterfront community being planned in New Castle

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

This is Delaware Online/The News Journal's development newsletter, tracking what's coming to the First State. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here​ .

– Brandon Holveck, bholveck@delawareonline.com

🏡 New Castle waterfront community in preliminary planning stages

A developer wants to build a mixed-use waterfront community along the Delaware River in New Castle.

Development group Greggo & Ferrara presented preliminary plans to the state's land-use review board Wednesday. The development is being proposed next to several office and warehouse buildings, including those for TA Instruments , HBCS and Standard Distributing .

It's also near Croda's Atlas Point facility on Cherry Lane. The facility in 2018 dispensed nearly 3,000 pounds of a highly flammable and explosive chemical called ethylene oxide that has been linked to various types of cancers.

The incident shut down the Delaware Memorial Bridge and has left lingering concerns in nearby residents who have been meeting in recent years with the Environmental Protection Agency and Croda as new risks associated with the chemical have been discovered.

The preliminary plans include 451 units, a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and multi-family apartment buildings. Two of the buildings would have some retail on the ground floor. The development would also include a clubhouse and a restaurant near the water.

The plan's designer, Seth Shapiro, said there's the potential for public trails and parks to be woven into the plan. It's being called The Flats at Riveredge.

"It's the water in a lot of ways that draws people," said land-use attorney Shawn Tucker. "It always creates a destination."

There are only a few places Delawareans can live along the Delaware River in northern Delaware. About a dozen miles north another project, First State Crossing , is being developed with a similar appeal. It could bring around 1,000 homes to Claymont at the site of the Evraz steel mill.

As presently constructed, The Flats at Riveredge would require the city of New Castle to pass an amendment to its comprehensive plan and a rezoning. The property is currently zoned for industrial use.

"Our client really saw a rare opportunity – rather than doing a logistics center – to do something mixed-use and more exciting quite frankly and something that’s more appealing in the marketplace," Tucker said.

🏨 Construction to begin on Rehoboth Beach hotel

A four-story, 106-room hotel will be built off Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.

The hotel will be Delaware's first Cambria, the "upscale" brand of Choice Hotels . The company is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 18851 John J Williams Hwy. Thursday morning.

The hotel will be about four miles from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk. It is slated to open in spring 2024.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Waterfront community being planned in New Castle

Comments / 4

Truth Sets U Free
2d ago

Who’s going to be able to afford to live there? I live off Concord Pike & Silverside Road, a one bedroom apartment across the street from my development will cost $2,500.00 a month; you get an outdoor pool, and game room! Those homes/condos/apartments are going to be HIGH!!! Why would you pay a lot to live in an area where you can walk a few blocks, and it’s gang territory??

Reply
4
Pat Spencer
2d ago

you want to build community on toxic land that people get cancers?! SOUnds terrible.

Reply(1)
4
Katie Cherrix

Five Fabulous Places to Get Tacos in Delaware

Tacos are a lunch and dinner favorite any day of the week. Nothing compares to a warm, crunchy tortilla wrapped around your choice of seasoned protein, fresh veggies, sour cream, cilantro, and lime. If you're in Delaware, you can get your taco fix at one of these reputable local restaurants.
DELAWARE STATE
