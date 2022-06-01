ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Drivers who killed cyclist while racing at 70mph jailed

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VVbg_0fwqLLwu00

Two drivers who killed a cyclist while racing at 70mph were guilty of “senseless, unnecessary and appalling dangerous driving”, a judge who jailed them both said.

Graham Pattison, a married 49-year-old father of two, was sent 40 metres through the air when he was knocked off his bike on the dual carriageway A689 near Sedgefield, County Durham, in July 2020.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said Mr Pattison had done nothing wrong when he was hit by 24-year-old Paige Robinson’s Ford Fiesta.

She had been distracted by an ongoing road rage incident with David Ferry, 47, and was trying to undertake his Audi TT when she drove into the back of Mr Pattison at about 70mph, Teesside Crown Court heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffLXr_0fwqLLwu00
Graham Pattison (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

They both denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, but were convicted after a trial, during which the prosecution said each defendant was equally to blame.

Robinson, who sobbed throughout the sentencing, was jailed for seven years and nine months, while Ferry was sentenced to eight years, as he did not stop at the scene.

Mr Pattison’s widow, Victoria, said she had lost her soulmate of 30 years and their two daughters a loving father.

In court, she said: “This kind of loss doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anybody.

“Please remember that when you get behind the wheel of your car.”

Judge Carroll said Mr Pattison and his family had been deprived of a future together “because of this senseless, unnecessary and appalling dangerous driving”.

It started some miles before the collision when Robinson, distracted and singing to music, repeatedly accidentally cut in front of Ferry, the court heard.

Annoyed, Ferry eventually got past her after the two drivers had tried to “get the better over the other”, the judge said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0R1P_0fwqLLwu00
David Ferry (Cleveland Police/PA) (PA Media)

Robinson was egged on by her boyfriend, who was not in the dock but should share some culpability for the tragedy, the judge said.

A short distance later, Robinson caught up and was determined to pass Ferry, tailgating him, while he brake-tested her.

She tried to undertake Ferry, who swerved towards her, moments before she crashed into Mr Pattison, causing catastrophic injuries.

Ferry drove home and was to tell police he was unaware there had been a collision, a claim rejected by the judge.

Martin Sharpe, for Robinson, said the ex-care worker, from Billingham, was deeply remorseful.

He said: “Her life has been a nightmare and she must bear full responsibility for what she did.”

Dan Cordey, for Ferry, an ex-Army officer from Redcar, said he was previously of exemplary character, adding: “He is horrified, in his own words, and heartbroken about what happened.”

The judge banned both drivers from driving to cover their prison sentence and the period of any early release.

Outside court, Sergeant Catherine Iley, of Cleveland Police said: “The offenders blamed each other for the collision which took Mr Pattison’s life but as the court heard, they were driving with total disregard for other road users.

“Their selfish actions had catastrophic consequences.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Carroll
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother, 48, who was '10 out of 10' drunk hurled fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from sixth floor of hotel into lobby to 'scare staff' after check-in row - causing £220,000 worth of damage

A drunk guest launched a fire extinguisher like a 'missile' from the sixth floor of a Liverpool city centre hotel to the lobby below, landing her with a suspended jail sentence. Ashley Fairfield was rude to staff at the Radisson Blu when she returned after a night out without her...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Sentencing#Traffic Accident#Ford#Audi#Teesside Crown Court
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

9 Suspects Arrested After Plane Crash Photos Sent to Passengers on Departing Flight Cause Panic

Nine suspects were arrested at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after passengers were sent graphic photos of plane crashes when they boarded the flight. As the Guardian reported, authorities believe the individuals arrested were responsible for sending the photos to other passengers on the taxiing airplane on Tuesday using the iPhone AirDrop function. When people received the images, there was a panic that caused the pilot to return to the gate. The plane was gearing up for takeoff for Istanbul, Turkey when the incident happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Factory worker, 33, avoids jail after causing death of colleague when 'playful banter' ended in fatal crash as sobbing widow tells court 'our children didn't just lose their father that day, they lost their mother as well'

A factory worker today avoided jail after causing the death of his colleague as they had 'playful banter'. Gareth Robbins, 33, was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting to causing death by careless driving. His workmate Paul Heenan, 40, suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in April 2020...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'Man snatched boy, 4, and carried him off towards Iceland store' before his desperate mother chased him down and grabbed him back - as police appeal for CCTV and witnesses

A man reportedly snatched a four-year-old boy on a high street in Liverpool who was out shopping with his mother. Police received reports that the young boy was grabbed after he and his mother were approached outside Top Class Shoe Repairs on Walton Vale road on Tuesday 10 May at around 12.45pm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Chilling CCTV footage shows teen killers chasing ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew with a knife before stabbing the 16-year-old to death

Horrifying dashcam footage showing the moment two killers chased the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips before stabbing him to death was today released by police. Rhamero West was chased by a 'pack of wolves' until he was stabbed to death in Old Trafford. Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chelsea: Police name woman who died with her three dogs

A woman who died with her three dogs after they were hit by a car has been named by police. Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, was found dead after officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy