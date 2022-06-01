ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Galileo triumphs in public vote to join Hall of Fame

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGX3J_0fwqL8Yi00

Galileo is the latest horse to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame after winning a public vote.

A brilliant winner of the Derby, Irish Derby and King George in 2001 for trainer Aidan O’Brien, the son of Sadler’s Wells went on to become one of the greatest stallions of the modern era.

Among the 91 individual Group One winners he sired before his death at the age of 23 last summer, easily the most famous is Frankel, who won each of his 14 races and has since become a champion sire himself.

Galileo’s progeny also includes Rip Van Winkle, Nathaniel, Arc hero Waldgeist, dual Derby winner Australia and six-times Group One-winning mare Magical.

He becomes the only the second horse to be inducted into the Hall of Fame via public poll after securing a narrow victory over Sea The Stars and Shergar – a special Derby shortlist to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Susan Magnier, Galileo’s co-owner during his racing career, said: “We were thrilled to hear that Galileo has been inducted into Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame. He was a very special horse to everyone here at Coolmore and Ballydoyle and hopefully his legacy will continue for many years to come.

“Given the special year of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, we were delighted that the panel focused on Derby winners for the shortlist and that the public vote saw Galileo chosen ahead of two other Epsom luminaries in Sea The Stars and Shergar.”

Galileo’s sons and daughter have combined to win all the British Classics at least once, with his five Derby winners, all trained by O’Brien, being New Approach, Australia, Ruler Of The World, Anthony Van Dyck and Serpentine.

He is the seventh horse overall to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after Frankel, Brigadier Gerard, Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Dayjur and Dancing Brave. Dayjur is the only other horse to also have been chosen for entry via a public vote.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen in unseen footage patting and feeding beloved horses

The Queen’s love for horses is on display in new unseen footage where she affectionately pets and feeds the animals in Sandringham. The monarch described one of the horses as an “extraordinary girl” and is heard to say she wonders what goes through the creature’s head.
ANIMALS
newschain

Stone Age spearheads O’Brien trio hunting Derby delight

Stone Age leads a three-strong team for Aidan O’Brien into battle as the Ballydoyle handler chases a ninth victory in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom. It is 21 years since O’Brien broke his duck with the great Galileo. He followed up 12 months later with High Chaparral, while Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014) are among his subsequent half-dozen winners.
WORLD
newschain

Five of the best horses to carry the colours of the Queen

The Queen has had an enduring passion for horse racing during her 70 years on the throne – as an owner and a breeder. As Her Majesty celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, Keith Hamer selects five of the very best horses to have carried the royal silks:. Almost gave Her...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Sports
Danville, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Danville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
newschain

Queen’s horse entered for race on Epsom Derby day

The Queen may not have a runner in the Epsom Derby but she now has a horse to cheer on the day after one of her thoroughbreds was entered into a race. Just Fine will feature in the penultimate race on Saturday and comes after three of the Queen’s horses were withdrawn from the Derby.
ANIMALS
newschain

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator. Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK. Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galileo#Triumphs#Dual Derby#The Hall Of Fame
newschain

Could those who enjoy a stiff drink have better recovery from surgery?

Older patients who consume alcohol regularly are more likely to report having a better quality of life before and after surgery compared to those who are teetotal, researchers have claimed. According to a new study, people aged 60 and over who drink a “potentially unhealthy amount” of alcohol generally say...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Pets
newschain

Emily Upjohn team rue Oaks luck after narrow defeat

Frankie Dettori and John Gosden were convinced Emily Upjohn’s slip when coming out of the stalls cost her a Classic victory in the Cazoo Oaks. Sent off the 6-4 favourite, the Musidora winner completely lost her footing as the stalls opened and Dettori found himself at the rear of the field.
SPORTS
newschain

Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England. Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday. The Met Office said there is a small...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy