Wildlife

Biggest Plant in the World—Three Times the Size of Manhattan—Found Off Australia

By Philippe Naughton
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Australian researchers have found what they reckon is the world’s biggest single plant: a patch of seagrass that’s 110 miles wide off the coast...

People

Giant Sinkhole in China Reveals Massive Ancient Forest

Cave explorers in the Guangxi region of China have found a secret ancient forest hidden inside a 630-foot-deep sinkhole. Twitter video posted by the China state-affiliated media organization CGTN earlier this month, the karst sinkhole — formed by rainwater that dissolves bedrock — exceeds 5 million cubic meters in area.
CHINA
Phys.org

Rare 'orchid of the falls' species declared extinct in the wild

A team of botanists from Guinea and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK have sounded the death knell for a plant in the Saxicolella genus that is endemic to a single location in Guinea. The sad discovery was made by Kew botanist Dr. Martin Cheek who investigated the plant's last-known co-ordinates using Google Earth satellite scans, following a taxonomic review of the Saxicolella genus published this week in the scientific journal Kew Bulletin.
ANIMALS
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Daily Mail

Meet the family! 390 million-year-old fish-like creature unearthed in Scotland is revealed to be one of the earliest ancestors of four-limbed animals - including HUMANS

A 390 million-year-old, fish-like creature with four limbs is probably not who you'd expect to find in your family tree. But a new study has shown that the creature, called Palaeospondylus gunni, could be one of our earliest ancestors. Fossils of the eel-like creature are abundant in Caithness, Scotland, having...
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

An Ancient Fertility Complex From The Iron Age Was Discovered Beneath A House In Turkey

Inside the complex, archaeologists discovered rock art depicting eight deities, including Atargatis, the Syrian goddess of fertility. Usually, it’s archaeologists who make big discoveries. But in Başbük, Turkey, it was looters who stumbled upon an ancient fertility complex located beneath a local house. According to a study...
SCIENCE
Tree Hugger

Sprawling Ancient Forest Discovered in Remote China Sinkhole

Like something straight out of the imagination of Jules Verne, a team of Chinese scientists has uncovered a potential “lost world” at the bottom of a massive sinkhole. The discovery, located within China’s remote Guangxi region, features a sinkhole measuring over a thousand feet in length, 492 feet wide, and with a depth of nearly 630 feet. After first rappelling 328 feet into the abyss, Chinese spelunkers and speleologists from the Institute of Karst Geology of the China Geological Survey found themselves trekking through a dense forest to reach the bottom.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Researchers find world’s largest plant in Australia after mistaking it for giant underwater meadow

The world’s largest known plant that has grown underwater for thousands of years has been found by scientists who made the discovery only after realising they mistook it for a giant underwater meadow.The coverage area of the plant could possibly span 200 sq km (77 sq miles) of ribbon weed meadows, which is an area slightly larger than the city of Glasgow, more than three times the size of Manhattan island or an area the size of 20,000 rugby fields.The plant itself is a single clone of the Posidonia australis seagrass that is 180km long, making it the largest...
WORLD
Ars Technica

Lidar reveals networks of pre-Columbian cities and towns in Bolivia

An airborne lidar survey recently revealed the long-hidden ruins of 11 pre-Columbian Indigenous towns in what is now northern Bolivia. The survey also revealed previously unseen details of defensive walls and complex ceremonial buildings at 17 other settlements in the area, built by a culture about which archaeologists still know very little: the Casarabe.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.USGS estimates that areas closest to the...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge sinkhole with an entire ancient forest inside has been discovered

A 630-feet-deep sinkhole has been discovered by cave explorers in China with an entire ancient forest inside. The sinkhole was found near Ping’e village in Leye County of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region earlier this month. A 'heavenly pit'. The Chinese Mandarin word for sinkhole is tiankeng or 'heavenly...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Massive Hunga Volcano Eruption Created an Atmospheric Pulse That Caused an Unusual Tsunami-Like Disturbance

Hunga Volcano Eruption Provides an Explosion of Data. The gigantic January 15, 2022, eruption of the Hunga submarine volcano in the South Pacific Ocean devastated the island nation of Tonga and created a variety of atmospheric wave types, including booms heard 6,200 miles (10,000 km) away in Alaska. It also created an atmospheric pulse that caused an unusual tsunami-like disturbance that arrived at Pacific shores sooner than the actual tsunami.
ALASKA STATE
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

