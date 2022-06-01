ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Wants You incentive fund tells first recipients

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two recipients of the Jefferson Wants You Incentive Fund have been announced. Kristin Lang and Sara Ostrander each received $5,000 toward their start-up costs for their respective new Jefferson businesses. Kristin Lang will be opening a new shop called Warm Wishes. Her stationery and gift store will...

June 3, 2022

Editor’s note: The following is graciously shared with GCNO readers by The Scranton Journal To provide more information about the three Republican candidates for the Greene County board of supervisors in District 3, The Scranton Journal asked the candidates to respond to a questionnaire. Here are the questions and their responses. Name, age, address: Daniel Benitz, 1706 Westwood Drive, Jefferson…
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Tax sale slated for June 20

County treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen will hold the annual tax sale Monday, June 20, at 9 am at the Jefferson Community Golf Course. All taxes that remain unpaid at that time will be offered for sale. The individual bidder, under the provisions of Iowa Code 446, must bid for the total...
JEFFERSON, IA
Wetrich named Jefferson Matters events and tourism coordinator

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street & Chamber Community recently announced Matt Wetrich has been hired as the events and tourism coordinator. Wetrich brings 15 years of experience in developing, marketing, and implementing public programming and events. He was the co-organizer of Jefferson’s RAGBRAI overnight stop in 2018. Likewise, he has been instrumental in the implementation and marketing of the BOOST organization and event.
JEFFERSON, IA
RSVP volunteers selling Scratch cupcakes

RSVP volunteers in Greene County are selling cupcakes by Scratch Cupcakery now through June 17. Six-packs of cupcakes can be ordered in several assortments ranging from “Death by Chocolate” to “Vanilla Overload,” with fruit flavors, mint, cheesecake and even bacon in between. The cupcakes will be delivered frozen July 6. Scratch cupcakes can be stored frozen for up to two months.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
City Of Carroll Announces Finalists In Search For Next Fire Chief

Pictured L-R)–Carroll Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch; Fort Dodge Fire Department Lieutenant, Jon Schreck; and Carroll Fire Department Lieutenant, Brad Warnke. Full-sized image can be found included below. Carroll city officials have announced the finalists in their search for a new fire chief. The candidates are current Carroll Assistant...
CARROLL, IA
Primary candidates for county supervisor respond to questions

Editor’s note: The following is graciously shared with GCNO readers by The Scranton Journal. To provide more information about the three Republican candidates for the Greene County board of supervisors in District 3, The Scranton Journal asked the candidates to respond to a questionnaire. Here are the questions and their responses.
Churdan library tells summer reading plans

The Churdan library staff is planning a “whale of a good time” this summer. The summer reading program, which begins June 15 and will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 3, will explore an “Ocean of Possibilities.”. The Rubber Ducky group, birth to 2 years old, will meet...
CHURDAN, IA
City purchases dilapidated apartment building east of HyVee

The Jefferson city council is continuing its effort to reduce the number of derelict buildings. At its regular meeting May 24 the council approved a resolution to purchase the 1920 home at 307 N. Wilson Ave from John Copeland. The building had been converted into five apartments with a total living space of more than 4,000 square-feet.
JEFFERSON, IA
In the neighborhood

Rippey Lions Club – The Rippey Lions Club will meet at Nancy and Dale Hanaman’s home for the June 2 meeting. Members are asked to arrive beginning at 5:30 pm for the potluck meal and to bring meat to grill for themselves and guests. Dale will lead the program with excerpts from the “Farewell to the Rippey School” PowerPoint presentation. This will begin by 7 pm.
RIPPEY, IA
Scholarships available to GrCo graduates in year 2-5 post-high school education

The Greene County School District Education Foundation will again award 10 Floyd Duane Dunlop Scholarships in the amount of $2,000. The scholarship will be granted to Greene County School District graduates going into their second – fifth year of post-high school education in either a college or trade school program. Master’s programs are not included in this scholarship.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
2-story office building on Ingersoll Avenue razed; bank building planned

The two-story office building that had stood on the northwest corner of 31st Street and Ingersoll Avenue has been razed. JP Morgan Chase Bank NA plans on building a three-story bank building on the site. The photo is looking east toward 31st Street. Photo by John Retzlaff. WHERE: 3101 Ingersoll...
DES MOINES, IA
Letter to the Editor – Candidate Mike Holden

Tuesday, June 7, is Primary Election Day for Iowa. Please get out and vote. It’s a right and privilege given to us by our forefathers. Primary, mid-term, or general, all elections matter!. I am running for the County Supervisor seat for District 3. While I am running unopposed in...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Out-of-state group buys 4 Des Moines multifamily developments for $65.2 million

A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
DES MOINES, IA
Apartment building planned for Ingersoll gas station site

DES MOINES, Iowa — A gas station on the ever-developing Ingersoll Avenue may soon meet the wrecking ball in favor of affordable housing. Developer Scott Cutler and Anawim Housing are planning to build a 20-unit apartment building at the Star gas station site on 2701 Ingersoll. The building has not been sold to Cutler yet, […]
Sen Ernst hears about Diversity Project on 99 County Tour

Senator Joni Ernst visited Jefferson Tuesday as part of her 99-County Tour and was briefed on Nueva Vida en Greene County, the Diversity Project. Her appearance was not open to the public, but was held in an upstairs conference room at Home State Bank. Carlos Arguello, paid consultant for the Diversity Project, attended remotely. Also present to tell Ernst about the employment needs in the county and how the Diversity Project can meet those needs were Greene County Development Corporation board president Sid Jones and director Ken Paxton, Diversity Project steering committee chair Chuck Offenburger, Scranton Manufacturing vice president of operations Jim Ober, Wild Rose Casino general manager Travis Dvorak, Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield and human resources director Mary Nieto, four members of the press, and two Ernst staffers.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

A recreational boulder facility and an interactive ball wall will be constructed in Des Moines' Cohen Park in the coming year, city Parks and Recreation department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios. Why it matters: It'll be the first time such sports equipment is added to a public park system in...
DES MOINES, IA
The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA

