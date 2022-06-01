Jefferson Wants You incentive fund tells first recipients

Senator Joni Ernst visited Jefferson Tuesday as part of her 99-County Tour and was briefed on Nueva Vida en Greene County, the Diversity Project. Her appearance was not open to the public, but was held in an upstairs conference room at Home State Bank. Carlos Arguello, paid consultant for the Diversity Project, attended remotely. Also present to tell Ernst about the employment needs in the county and how the Diversity Project can meet those needs were Greene County Development Corporation board president Sid Jones and director Ken Paxton, Diversity Project steering committee chair Chuck Offenburger, Scranton Manufacturing vice president of operations Jim Ober, Wild Rose Casino general manager Travis Dvorak, Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield and human resources director Mary Nieto, four members of the press, and two Ernst staffers.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO