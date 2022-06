DETROIT – Ever since the end of last Sunday’s 106th Indianapolis 500, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing has gone underground and off the grid. Dixon was bitterly disappointed that a pit road speeding penalty just 25 laps from the finish of the Indy 500 had cost him yet another chance at a second victory in the biggest race of the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO