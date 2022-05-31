ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

USO Experience Virginia Beach 2022

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSO Experience Virginia Beach 2022 is a weeklong event taking place June 1 – 5, 2022 in the Virginia...

www.wavy.com

hampton.gov

Bodacious Bazaar Wine & Spring Festival

The Bodacious Bazaar is an amazing three day shopping extravaganza that is held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia. Our show is designed to promote talented artists, crafters, local businesses and wonderful Virginia wineries at an extraordinary venue. Our show donates to chosen non-profits each show.
HAMPTON, VA
obxtoday.com

Soundside FunFair returns next week at Event Site in Nags Head

Summer has arrived and the Soundside FunFair has returned to help kickstart the 2022 season whilst benefitting local non-profit organization, Children & Youth Partnership for Dare County (CYP). The Soundside FunFair will be held at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head from Thursday, June 9th, through Sunday, June 12th,...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WAVY News 10

Hilton Art Walk + Busker Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In 1917, during World War I, Newport News Shipbuilding was building many warships and had to house thousands of employees which led to the construction of Hilton Village. That English-village-style neighborhood is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and you can tour it at the Hilton Art Walk and Busker Festival. Event organizer Meagan Adams shares details about this festival in this week’s Community Connection.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Enjoy Free Fishing in Newport News This Weekend!

June 3-5 are Free Fishing Days in Virginia! That means you can enjoy fishing without a license in the state of Virginia. Newport News features some of the best fishing in the state, with miles of saltwater coast and acres of freshwater lakes and reservoirs. Can’t decide where to cast your line? Whether freshwater or saltwater, our seven public boat ramps and three modern marinas make getting out on the water in Newport News a breeze. Please note that the Lee Hall and Harwood’s Mill Reservoirs still require a separate shoreline fishing permit, and launch permit for boats. For more information on fishing locations and details, visit newport-news.org/visitors/things-to-do/fishing.Subscribe to NN NowRead Past Issues ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌Visit our website.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Juneteenth 2022: Local events and celebrations

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are celebrating Juneteenth in 2022 with several events and activities across Hampton Roads. Juneteenth is the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Local communities are hosting ceremonies and musical performances among other celebrations to commemorate the holiday. Government offices and services will be closed for the holiday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Summer Music on the Peninsula

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to enjoy some live music on the peninsula this summer. Owner Matt Lockhart tells us about all the fun happening at Good Vibes Concert Hall this month. Good Vibes Concert Hall is located at City Center in Newport News. For more information: goodvibesva.com.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

