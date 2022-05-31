USO Experience Virginia Beach 2022

June 3-5 are Free Fishing Days in Virginia! That means you can enjoy fishing without a license in the state of Virginia. Newport News features some of the best fishing in the state, with miles of saltwater coast and acres of freshwater lakes and reservoirs. Can’t decide where to cast your line? Whether freshwater or saltwater, our seven public boat ramps and three modern marinas make getting out on the water in Newport News a breeze. Please note that the Lee Hall and Harwood’s Mill Reservoirs still require a separate shoreline fishing permit, and launch permit for boats. For more information on fishing locations and details, visit newport-news.org/visitors/things-to-do/fishing.Subscribe to NN NowRead Past Issues ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌Visit our website.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO