ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County Library updates logo

By Katelyn Mary Skaggs
myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson County Library has updated its logo. Executive Director Tony Benningfield said the library’s former logo looked nice but was not very versatile. “It had like three overlapping pages of three different shades of green and whenever you did an all-white or an all-black version of that, it looked like...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events June 2-9

Meeting on Don Robinson State Park, 6 p.m., viewing platform at park, 9275 Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill. Staff will answer questions and receive input on park’s operations. Call 636-257-3788. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Section of Old Lemay Ferry Road between Arnold and Imperial to close

A section of Old Lemay Ferry Road will be completely closed to traffic starting Friday, June 3, according to the Jefferson County Public Works website. The road will be closed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane, which is between Arnold and Imperial. The section of road will be closed to allow for a box culvert to be installed at East Rock Creek Road and then for waterlines to be installed between East Rock Creek Road and Timber Creek Lane.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Betty Green, 84, Herculaneum

Betty Green, 84, of Herculaneum died May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Green worked at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur for 34 years until her retirement. She will be remembered for her kindness and loving nature. Born March 23, 1938, in St. Clair, she was the daughter of the late Denver and Elizabeth (Duemler) Newbold.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ruth Ann Self, 83, Festus

Ruth Ann Self, 83, of Festus died June 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Self worked as a private tax preparer and was a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Born Sept. 23, 1938, in St. Louis County, she was the daughter of the late Emma Julia (Pearson) and Delmar James Chapman.
FESTUS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
myleaderpaper.com

Mark Flamm, 54, Arnold

Mark Flamm, 54, of Arnold died on May 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County. Mr. Flamm was a skilled contractor and painter. He loved watching sports, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. Born Nov. 6, 1967, in St. Louis, he was the son of Eugenia (Rich) Davis of Arnold and the late Gene T. Flamm.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Large crowds expected at Kimmswick Strawberry Festival

It’s that time of year when the city of Kimmswick celebrates all things strawberry. The annual Kimmswick Strawberry Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. More than 250 vendors will be at the festival, including craft and food...
KIMMSWICK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto City Council authorizes demolition of two houses

The De Soto City Council recently agreed to spend $19,565 to demolish two De Soto houses that had been deemed dangerous. However, the owner of one of the properties was given time to tear down his structure, reducing the cost of the demolition contract. The council awarded the contract to...
myleaderpaper.com

James Leo Ward, 81, Festus

James Leo Ward, 81, of Festus died June 1, 2022, at Fountainbleau Nursing Center in Festus. Mr. Ward was a retired auto mechanic and attended United Pentecostal Church in Festus. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of VFW Post 3777 in Festus. He enjoyed working on cars, having military-related conversations and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Jan. 25, 1941, in Kennett, he was the son of the late Arvil and Fronnie (Penrod) Ward. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma Ann (Whitmire) Ward, who died in 2016.
FESTUS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Jcl
myleaderpaper.com

Steven Paul Price, 65, Cedar Hill

Steven Paul Price, 65, of Cedar Hill died May 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Price was a flooring installer for Floor Layers Union Local 1310 for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and being at the farm. Born June 15, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of Kathlyn Price of Farmington and the late Edward Price.
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis aldermanic president, members indicted on federal bribery charges

(The Center Square) – The President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, a current alderman and a former alderman were indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges. Lewis Reed, board president since 2007 and an alderman since 1999, was charged with two counts of bribery in U.S. District Court. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad was charged with two counts of bribery and one count of fraud. Alderman Jeffrey Boyd was charged with two counts of bribery and another count of fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cecil J. McFall, 89, Dittmer

Cecil J. McFall, 89, of Dittmer died May 26, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. McFall was a highly skilled laser beam welding professional of 30 years with McDonnell Douglas. He led the company’s U.S. welding operations, as well as its projects in Israel. He worked in the White Room with top security clearance, working on the first Tomahawk missile and space shuttle Mercury. He was a Christian and worked as a welding instructor at Lewis and Clark College in St. Charles as well as building a successful real estate business of 40 years. He loved to travel with his wife and children and went on trips to Hawaii, Niagara Falls, the Great Smoky Mountains and Pike’s Peak. He was known for his dancing, his sense of humor and for entertaining his family and friends. Born March 10, 1933, in Craighead County, Ark., he was the son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Gordon) McFall.
DITTMER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Steven Lee Lang, 36, Cedar Hill

Steven Lee Lang, 36, of Cedar Hill died May 18, 2022, in Bourbon. Mr. Lang was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and who worked long hours as an over-the-road truck driver. He enjoyed the simple things in life and loved being outside, whether it be caving or hiking. He was the oldest of eight children and enjoyed teasing his siblings and playing with his nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family. Born Sept. 3, 1985, in St. Louis, he was the son of Jacqueline (Baldwin) Lang and the late Brian Lang.
CEDAR HILL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
myleaderpaper.com

ATM stolen from Brookdale Farms, found later along Hwy. W southeast of Eureka

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an automated teller machine (ATM) from Brookdale Farms southeast of Eureka. After it was stolen, the machine appeared to have fallen off a vehicle, leaving debris on Hwy. W, authorities reported. The theft happened during the overnight hours between...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Forrest Allen, 82, De Soto

Forrest Allen, 82, of De Soto died May 28, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Allen worked as a tool and die maker for Boeing. He was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles and the Boeing Retirement Club. Born June 21, 1939, in Patterson, he was the son of the late Pearl Chiles and Lionel Allen.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man hurt in crash near Olympian Village

Juan A. Guzman, 61, of De Soto was injured Wednesday, June 1, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Lee Pyle Road southwest of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:40 p.m., Tonya M. Walker, 45, of Park Hills was driving a northbound 2010 Lincoln MKS,...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was injured on Memorial Day in a motorcycle accident at Hillsboro Victoria Road and Hillsboro Hematite Road in Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:54 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 30, Christopher J. Hemmelgarn, 52, of St. Louis was riding a southbound 2021 Harley-Davidson FLTRK...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two women, three hurt in crash north of Arnold

Two women and three children were injured Tuesday afternoon, May 31, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 141 and Romaine Creek Road between Fenton and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:15 p.m., Brenda L. Daniels, 30, of Hillsboro was driving a southbound 2014 Nissan Pathfinder and reportedly...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Chimp missing from Festus-area facility found

A chimpanzee who used to be housed in a Festus-area facility and has been missing since last summer has been found alive. Tonka, a 38-year-old chimp, had been missing since July 28, when six other chimps were transported from the Missouri Primate Foundation, 12338 Hwy. CC, south of Festus to a sanctuary in Florida after a federal judge ordered their caregiver to turn over ownership of the animals to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kasten to leave Seckman, return to Herky High

Ryun Kasten is leaving his job as athletic director for Seckman High School to return to his alma mater – Herculaneum High School. The Dunklin R-5 Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Ryun Kasten as a Herculaneum High School assistant principal. Kasten, 43, of Pevely coached Herculaneum High’s...
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen outside Imperial home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an SUV from outside a home in the 900 block of Falcon Drive in Imperial. During the same period that white 2008 Honda Pilot was stolen, at least three people were seen trying to get into vehicles in the neighborhood, authorities reported.
IMPERIAL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy