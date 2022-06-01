Churdan library slates RMS Titanic dinner

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Wednesday, June 1: At 11:41 am an officer investigated a backing accident in the parking lot at Greene County Medical Center. Annette Coil of Jefferson was backing her 1998 Ford Explorer from a parking spot struck a parked 2017 Toyota Rav 4 owned by Marvin Krieger of Coon Rapids. Damage to Coil’s vehicle was estimated at $100. Damage to Krieger’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000. At 12:17 pm officers arrested Jessica Lea Duong, 30, of Jefferson on outstanding Greene County arrest warrants for violation of a protective order (simple misdemeanor), two counts*. At 3:43 pm officers arrested Merissa Shawnay Olson, 33, of Jefferson on an outstanding Jefferson PD arrest warrant for harassment- first degree (serious misdemeanor)*. At 5:29 pm staff at Casey’s requested assistance with a customer who had fallen. After the subject was checked out by Greene County Ambulance staff, the officer began his investigation, as he smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from the subject. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Michael Scott Richards, 60, of Jefferson for operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor)*. He was also cited for open container/driver. At 11:01 pm a traffic stop at N. Elm and Sanford Sts resulted in the arrest of Jamie Alan Gumm, 45, of Des Moines for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor)*.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO