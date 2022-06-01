ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churdan, IA

Churdan library slates RMS Titanic dinner

 2 days ago

Churdan area residents are invited to set sail on an exciting adventure aboard the RMS Titanic Sunday June 12, to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. The evening will begin at...

Churdan library tells summer reading plans

The Churdan library staff is planning a “whale of a good time” this summer. The summer reading program, which begins June 15 and will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 3, will explore an “Ocean of Possibilities.”. The Rubber Ducky group, birth to 2 years old, will meet...
In the neighborhood

Rippey Lions Club – The Rippey Lions Club will meet at Nancy and Dale Hanaman’s home for the June 2 meeting. Members are asked to arrive beginning at 5:30 pm for the potluck meal and to bring meat to grill for themselves and guests. Dale will lead the program with excerpts from the “Farewell to the Rippey School” PowerPoint presentation. This will begin by 7 pm.
Paton-Churdan honors academic excellence

Paton-Churdan held its annual Academic Achievement Breakfast last week. Students in grades 9-11 with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher were invited for breakfast and recognition. “We are so proud of these Rockets for putting in the work and setting their bar high in their academic coursework,”...
Scholarships available to GrCo graduates in year 2-5 post-high school education

The Greene County School District Education Foundation will again award 10 Floyd Duane Dunlop Scholarships in the amount of $2,000. The scholarship will be granted to Greene County School District graduates going into their second – fifth year of post-high school education in either a college or trade school program. Master’s programs are not included in this scholarship.
June 3, 2022

Editor’s note: The following is graciously shared with GCNO readers by The Scranton Journal To provide more information about the three Republican candidates for the Greene County board of supervisors in District 3, The Scranton Journal asked the candidates to respond to a questionnaire. Here are the questions and their responses. Name, age, address: Daniel Benitz, 1706 Westwood Drive, Jefferson…
City purchases dilapidated apartment building east of HyVee

The Jefferson city council is continuing its effort to reduce the number of derelict buildings. At its regular meeting May 24 the council approved a resolution to purchase the 1920 home at 307 N. Wilson Ave from John Copeland. The building had been converted into five apartments with a total living space of more than 4,000 square-feet.
Tax sale slated for June 20

County treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen will hold the annual tax sale Monday, June 20, at 9 am at the Jefferson Community Golf Course. All taxes that remain unpaid at that time will be offered for sale. The individual bidder, under the provisions of Iowa Code 446, must bid for the total...
Letter to the Editor – Candidate Mike Holden

Tuesday, June 7, is Primary Election Day for Iowa. Please get out and vote. It’s a right and privilege given to us by our forefathers. Primary, mid-term, or general, all elections matter!. I am running for the County Supervisor seat for District 3. While I am running unopposed in...
Police blotter

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Wednesday, June 1: At 11:41 am an officer investigated a backing accident in the parking lot at Greene County Medical Center. Annette Coil of Jefferson was backing her 1998 Ford Explorer from a parking spot struck a parked 2017 Toyota Rav 4 owned by Marvin Krieger of Coon Rapids. Damage to Coil’s vehicle was estimated at $100. Damage to Krieger’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000. At 12:17 pm officers arrested Jessica Lea Duong, 30, of Jefferson on outstanding Greene County arrest warrants for violation of a protective order (simple misdemeanor), two counts*. At 3:43 pm officers arrested Merissa Shawnay Olson, 33, of Jefferson on an outstanding Jefferson PD arrest warrant for harassment- first degree (serious misdemeanor)*. At 5:29 pm staff at Casey’s requested assistance with a customer who had fallen. After the subject was checked out by Greene County Ambulance staff, the officer began his investigation, as he smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from the subject. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Michael Scott Richards, 60, of Jefferson for operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor)*. He was also cited for open container/driver. At 11:01 pm a traffic stop at N. Elm and Sanford Sts resulted in the arrest of Jamie Alan Gumm, 45, of Des Moines for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor)*.
Sen Ernst hears about Diversity Project on 99 County Tour

Senator Joni Ernst visited Jefferson Tuesday as part of her 99-County Tour and was briefed on Nueva Vida en Greene County, the Diversity Project. Her appearance was not open to the public, but was held in an upstairs conference room at Home State Bank. Carlos Arguello, paid consultant for the Diversity Project, attended remotely. Also present to tell Ernst about the employment needs in the county and how the Diversity Project can meet those needs were Greene County Development Corporation board president Sid Jones and director Ken Paxton, Diversity Project steering committee chair Chuck Offenburger, Scranton Manufacturing vice president of operations Jim Ober, Wild Rose Casino general manager Travis Dvorak, Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield and human resources director Mary Nieto, four members of the press, and two Ernst staffers.
