Phoenix, AZ

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple-digit heat and air quality alerts to start June

By Amber Sullins
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures back into the triple digits!. Our 30-year average high temperature is now up to 100 degrees, so triple digits are normal every day at this point. Pollution is also building up as lighter...

ABC 15 News

Protecting yourself during extreme heat

PHOENIX — Heat is the #1 weather-related killer. As the Valley is on the brink of extreme heat, we heard from ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti to get a deeper understanding of what happens to the body when it's exposed to extreme temperatures. Dr. Shad breaks down the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Watermelon Fire' sparks after RV fire near Sedona

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ. — Officials say a wildfire, called the "Watermelon Fire," was started after an RV caught fire along Interstate 17 and spread to Coconino National Forest land. It is currently reported to be 25-30 acres. Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the fire and are working...
SEDONA, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News

Lengthy recovery ahead for Valley woman shot while sleeping

You'd like to think laying in bed would be among the lest likely places to get shot. On Memorial Day around 3 a.m., Amanda Holmes was sleeping in her apartment with her 10-year-old son next to her when she said she heard a loud pop. "I instantly grabbed my leg...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa's Bell Bank Park hosts American Cornhole League series

MESA — It's no secret East Mesa is expanding. But their visitors are coming from all over the U.S. Welcome to the American Cornhole League, known by competitors as 'ACL'. A big event taking place this weekend right here at Bell Bank Park, a massive sports complex near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Firefighters rescuing man who fell into trench in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — Dozens of firefighters are working to free a man who fell into a trench. On Saturday morning crews were called to the area of Camelback and Citrus roads in Goodyear for a rescue. Glendale Fire officials say a man in his 20s fell into the trench...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Silver Alert issued for missing 22-year-old woman

CHANDLER — A Silver Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Chyna Mcgee-Mallet after she was reported missing on May 25. Officials say she left home on foot without a cell phone and possibly a bag of clothes and has not returned. She is 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds....
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

DPS investigating two crashes along US 93

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating two crashes along US 93 Friday afternoon. One crash, about 5 miles north of Wickenburg, involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a small sedan. Officials say that the crash was deadly, but did not clarify how many people may have been injured or killed.
WICKENBURG, AZ
ABC 15 News

Scottsdale welcomes Taut Haute Skin Clinic providing luxury aesthetic treatments and customized skincare

Taut Haute Skin Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Taut Haute Skin Clinic is Scottsdale's newest luxury medspa and wellness one-stop shop! Our skin experts strive for excellence and results. When you come in you will feel like royalty and receive your own carefully curated regimen. Call us today to set up your consultation or schedule for one of our transformation services.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Postal Service adds new ZIP code in Tempe, citing rapid growth

TEMPE — A new ZIP Code, 85288, is getting added to the city of Tempe, effective July 1. The U.S. Postal Service says the addition is necessary due to Tempe's rapid growth. 85288 will be carved out of the northern portion of ZIP Code 85281. Affected customers will be...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Special Olympics Arizona sends 115 athletes to national competition

PHOENIX — A big sendoff in Phoenix Friday recognized 115 of Arizona's most dedicated and passionate athletes. "The community loves them. Special Olympics Arizona loves them and how hard they have worked," said Special Olympics Arizona's Nick Dinsmore. "It is appreciated." Special Olympics Arizona is headed to Florida to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Summer discounts in June at Arizona Humane Society campus

PHOENIX — This June marks 20 years since the Arizona Humane Society opened its Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus. In that time, it has adopted out 90,000 pets, at just that location. To celebrate the incredible milestone, AHS is offering discounts on pet adoptions and accessories. That includes:
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Luxury hotel brand Fairmont signs on to downtown Phoenix property

PHOENIX — Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a global chain of luxury hotels, has signed a definitive agreement for the development and management of a new hotel and residences in downtown Phoenix. The Fairmont Phoenix will be going into the mixed-use tower incorporated into a historic building in downtown Phoenix’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/05)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair for area job seekers. The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies who value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within their companies. Locally and nationally recognized companies registered to take part in the Expo include a variety of organizations in the tourism/hospitality sector, as well as healthcare, technology and more. More than 25 employers are registered to take part. Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the event and speak with employers directly during the Expo through private, one-on-one chats and interviews on the day of the virtual event. Last year, several hundred high quality jobs were available through the Expo. Find your next career by signing up to take part in this marquee virtual event here!
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Baby found asleep in a room full of drugs in Prescott

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 1, 2022, a Prescott Police Officer made a traffic stop in Yavapai County. During the traffic stop, the officer said they noticed 31-year-old Amber Dawn Lee acting extremely nervous. Officers then deployed a K9 around her vehicle which lead to discovering around 200 fentanyl pills. Officers say she hid them in a backpack and her shoes.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot inside her apartment by an 'unknown person'

GILBERT — The Gilbert Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who was shot inside of her apartment by an unknown person early Saturday morning. Police say Rachel Hansen called from the area of San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road around 2 a.m., saying she was shot.
GILBERT, AZ

