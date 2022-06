Phase 2 of the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week. Paving of the crosswalk at the intersection of Salem and Howard has been completed, in addition to the installation of pavers on Salem. Lighting receptacles on Buxton complete, and all trees but one in Phase 1 area have been installed. Roadway paving on Howard towards Ashland has begun, and the paving of the curb on Howard has also started.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO