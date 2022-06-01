ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Letter to the Editor – Candidate Mike Holden

 2 days ago

Tuesday, June 7, is Primary Election Day for Iowa. Please get out and vote. It’s a right and privilege given to us by our forefathers. Primary, mid-term, or general, all elections matter!. I am running for the County Supervisor seat for District 3. While I am running unopposed...

June 3, 2022

Editor’s note: The following is graciously shared with GCNO readers by The Scranton Journal To provide more information about the three Republican candidates for the Greene County board of supervisors in District 3, The Scranton Journal asked the candidates to respond to a questionnaire. Here are the questions and their responses. Name, age, address: Daniel Benitz, 1706 Westwood Drive, Jefferson…
GREENE COUNTY, IA
City Of Carroll Announces Finalists In Search For Next Fire Chief

Pictured L-R)–Carroll Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch; Fort Dodge Fire Department Lieutenant, Jon Schreck; and Carroll Fire Department Lieutenant, Brad Warnke. Full-sized image can be found included below. Carroll city officials have announced the finalists in their search for a new fire chief. The candidates are current Carroll Assistant...
CARROLL, IA
Wetrich named Jefferson Matters events and tourism coordinator

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street & Chamber Community recently announced Matt Wetrich has been hired as the events and tourism coordinator. Wetrich brings 15 years of experience in developing, marketing, and implementing public programming and events. He was the co-organizer of Jefferson’s RAGBRAI overnight stop in 2018. Likewise, he has been instrumental in the implementation and marketing of the BOOST organization and event.
JEFFERSON, IA
Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Many Iowa politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at Ames’ Cornerstone Church Thursday night. Governor Kim Reynolds (R) Reynolds’ first tweet about the incident said, “Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss.” In another tweet, she said, “And while the investigation continues and we learn more, we ask that Iowans pray for the victims and their families, the members of Cornerstone Church, and the entire Ames community.”
AMES, IA
Sen Ernst hears about Diversity Project on 99 County Tour

Senator Joni Ernst visited Jefferson Tuesday as part of her 99-County Tour and was briefed on Nueva Vida en Greene County, the Diversity Project. Her appearance was not open to the public, but was held in an upstairs conference room at Home State Bank. Carlos Arguello, paid consultant for the Diversity Project, attended remotely. Also present to tell Ernst about the employment needs in the county and how the Diversity Project can meet those needs were Greene County Development Corporation board president Sid Jones and director Ken Paxton, Diversity Project steering committee chair Chuck Offenburger, Scranton Manufacturing vice president of operations Jim Ober, Wild Rose Casino general manager Travis Dvorak, Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield and human resources director Mary Nieto, four members of the press, and two Ernst staffers.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Tax sale slated for June 20

County treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen will hold the annual tax sale Monday, June 20, at 9 am at the Jefferson Community Golf Course. All taxes that remain unpaid at that time will be offered for sale. The individual bidder, under the provisions of Iowa Code 446, must bid for the total...
JEFFERSON, IA
The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
Northern Iowa gears up for unusual primary

(ABC 6 News) - Iowa is gearing up for a primary election on June 7. Election officials say they have seen more interest in these races because of recent redistricting, however in Northern Iowa some seats may stay uncontested. Republican and Democratic ballots in Mitchell County will have an empty...
IOWA STATE
In the neighborhood

Rippey Lions Club – The Rippey Lions Club will meet at Nancy and Dale Hanaman’s home for the June 2 meeting. Members are asked to arrive beginning at 5:30 pm for the potluck meal and to bring meat to grill for themselves and guests. Dale will lead the program with excerpts from the “Farewell to the Rippey School” PowerPoint presentation. This will begin by 7 pm.
RIPPEY, IA
Jefferson Wants You incentive fund tells first recipients

The first two recipients of the Jefferson Wants You Incentive Fund have been announced. Kristin Lang and Sara Ostrander each received $5,000 toward their start-up costs for their respective new Jefferson businesses. Kristin Lang will be opening a new shop called Warm Wishes. Her stationery and gift store will open...
JEFFERSON, IA
Iowa Supreme Court rules in truck franchise case involving Clear Lake, Sioux City

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in Clear Lake. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa D-O-T to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law, and the new dealership should not be allowed to open.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Politics
Elections
Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
A new bill provides hope in stalling teacher shortages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Teacher resignations are adding up, but a bill awaiting Gov. Reynolds’ signature could help with the teacher shortage. Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest district, has 310 teachers resigning or retiring this summer. Urbandale has 67, Johnston has 65, and Waukee has 60. The legislation would help get teachers into […]
DES MOINES, IA
Police blotter

Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Wednesday, June 1: At 11:41 am an officer investigated a backing accident in the parking lot at Greene County Medical Center. Annette Coil of Jefferson was backing her 1998 Ford Explorer from a parking spot struck a parked 2017 Toyota Rav 4 owned by Marvin Krieger of Coon Rapids. Damage to Coil’s vehicle was estimated at $100. Damage to Krieger’s vehicle was estimated at $1,000. At 12:17 pm officers arrested Jessica Lea Duong, 30, of Jefferson on outstanding Greene County arrest warrants for violation of a protective order (simple misdemeanor), two counts*. At 3:43 pm officers arrested Merissa Shawnay Olson, 33, of Jefferson on an outstanding Jefferson PD arrest warrant for harassment- first degree (serious misdemeanor)*. At 5:29 pm staff at Casey’s requested assistance with a customer who had fallen. After the subject was checked out by Greene County Ambulance staff, the officer began his investigation, as he smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from the subject. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Michael Scott Richards, 60, of Jefferson for operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and public intoxication (simple misdemeanor)*. He was also cited for open container/driver. At 11:01 pm a traffic stop at N. Elm and Sanford Sts resulted in the arrest of Jamie Alan Gumm, 45, of Des Moines for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor)*.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

