Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka expected to vote in new superintendent next week. Here's what's in the contract.

By Carley Lanich, South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

MISHAWAKA — The Mishawaka community has a chance this week to share input on the next superintendent of Mishawaka schools .

The school district posted online a proposed contract for its next leader after Superintendent Wayne Barker announced last month his plan to resign and become superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools in Fort Wayne.

Mishawaka school board members have named Theodore Stevens, a former Mishawaka administrator and current superintendent of South Central Community Schools in LaPorte County, as their preferred pick to replace Barker.

Leadership changes: Mishawaka board names superintendent candidate

By state law, school board members must share details, like salary and benefits, and take public comments in an open meeting seven days before voting on a new superintendent contract.

Mishawaka posted a proposed contract on its website last week and has scheduled a public hearing for 2 p.m. June 2 at the district's administrative office. Earlier this week, the district communicated a different meeting time, but announced the 2 p.m. meeting following a review of public meeting notice requirements.

The board is expected to vote on the contract a week later in a meeting on June 9.

Barker, who has not yet formally resigned, is expected to do so during the district's June 8 school board meeting.

Many of the proposed benefits and contract language put forward for Stevens mirror those of Barker's current contract . The school board, however, is offering a slightly lower starting base salary in its proposal.

Trustees are proposing a $165,000 base salary in the first year of a three-year contract effective through June 2025.

By comparison, the first-year base salary in Barker's current three-year contract is $174,675. Barker joined Mishawaka schools as superintendent on a three-year contract in 2019 and agreed to a contract extension last year.

Similar to Barker, Stevens's proposed contract offers a 2.75% base salary increase if trustees find the superintendent "effective" or "highly effective" in an annual performance review.

Surprise resignation: Barker announces plan to step down as superintendent

The superintendent may also receive a $10,000 bonus if he meets a series of performance incentives, including positive evaluations, in his role as superintendent and high rankings in state accountability measures.

The proposed contract also allows for a $600-per-month vehicle stipend and a $150-per-month cell phone and internet service allowance.

If trustees approve a contract next week, Stevens is expected to begin as superintendent July 1.

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich .

