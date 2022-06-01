ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court: Murder case closed after Lansing man deemed legally insane at time of dad's death

By Kara Berg, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

A Lansing man has been determined to be not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal shooting of his father , according to court records.

Lansing police said Joseph Chavez, 34, shot and killed his father, Thomas Chavez, 61, in their home in the 2800 block of West Jolly Road in July 2020. Former Lansing Police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said previously the shooting stemmed from an argument.

The younger Chavez pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity May 26 to murder and a felony firearms enhancement, which prosecutors can use when the charged crime involves a gun.

The judge accepted Chavez's plea after reading psychiatric reports and conducting a hearing that established Chavez committed the murder and was "legally insane" at the time of the offense, according to Michigan court rules.

Original charges: Lansing man charged with shooting, killing father after an argument, police say

Homicide victims: 9 people have been killed in homicides in Lansing in 2022. Here are their stories.

Chavez also underwent multiple competency tests in the past two years to determine whether he was competent to stand trial in his current mental state.

Chavez will be committed to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry for up to 60 days for a diagnostic examination. After that point, the probate court has the option to hold him for treatment for an indefinite period of time.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com . Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Court: Murder case closed after Lansing man deemed legally insane at time of dad's death

