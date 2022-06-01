ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

A Trader Joe’s bagged salad has been recalled over its list of ingredients

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The cause of most food allergy danger recalls, a packaging mistake, caused Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kits to be recalled by manufacturer Taylor Farms Retail.

“The issue was identified when a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient kit,” the Taylor Farms-written, FDA-posted recall notice said.

What’s inside the bag could have wheat or egg, which the Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit shouldn’t, so those allergens aren’t listed among the ingredients. As the notice states: “People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product.”

The good news is this covers only one production day and the recalled 9.75-ounce bags can be identified by having a best by date of June 2, 2022, which is Thursday.

If you need to return the salad kit, do so at the Trader Joe’s of purchase. Or, you can just toss it.

If you have questions, call Taylor Farms, 855-455-0098, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

