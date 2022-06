People have argued for over a century about whether the benefits of medicinal marijuana outweigh the risks. Supporters of marijuana as medication claim that it has many potential benefits and can alleviate symptoms more effectively than conventional pharmaceuticals. Risks are low since marijuana is generally effective at low doses. Marijuana also may allow patients to reduce or stop using other pain relievers or medications. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to look into each state’s regulations. If you are interested about the laws in our state you can see here a guide on how to get a medical marijuana card in Maryland, fully online.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO