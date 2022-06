The Humboldt-Hartford Wood Ducks have had a rough start to their season, but had a chance to potentially turn things around against the Flandreau Cardinals. The Cardinals got the opening run in the bottom of the first to get things going, but no movement would be made on the scoreboard for four innings, until the Cardinals grabbed two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, putting them up 3-0 heading into the seventh.

FLANDREAU, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO