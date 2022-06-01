ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning $1M CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Enfield Market

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The Enfield Market on Weymouth Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A CT Lottery player in Connecticut won't be receiving $10,000 a month for life, but will enjoy entering a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $1 million ticket.

On Tuesday, May 31, a Hartford County resident from Enfield - who chose not to disclose a name - cashed in a winning "Win Up To $10,000 A Month For Life Second Edition" ticket that was sold at the Enfield Market on Weymouth Road.

It marks the third winning seven-figure prize that has been cashed in by CT Lottery players in the past two weeks.

Other big CT Lottery winners, according to the agency, include:

On Thursday, May 26, Bristol resident Michelle Mae Perry won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at The Milk Store in Bristol;

On May 26, Hartford resident Marina Meneses Montealegre won $22,604 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Mobil on the Run in Hartford;

On May 26, East Haven resident Debra Corso won $25,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Corner Stop in East Haven;

On May 26, New Fairfield resident Christopher Tallet won $35,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in New Fairfield;

On May 26, New Haven resident Tracey Lafrazier won $15,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at J&R Shelter Rock Road in Danbury;

On Friday, May 27, Hartford resident James Majors won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at D-Mart in Hartford;

On May 27, Vernon resident Donald Healey won $137,578 playing "$5 Money Vault Progressive" on a ticket sold at the Ellington Road Runners;

On May 27, New Haven resident Josefina Hernandez won $27,080 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the New B&K Grocery in New Haven;

On May 27, Danbury resident Terry Lionheart won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Tropical Deli in Danbury;

On May 27, Waterbury resident Felix Ojeda won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Waterbury Xpress Foodmart in Waterbury;

On May 31, Windsor Locks resident Israel Rivera won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at JJ News & Variety in Windsor Locks;

On May 31, Stamford resident Young Joo Choe won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at Town Center Variety in Stamford;

On May 31, Hartford resident Rosa Colon won $25,000 playing "Cashword 29" on a ticket sold at G&C Grocery in Hartford;

On May 31, New London resident Saul Morales Fiol won $40,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in New London;

A winning $826,000 "$1,000,000 Emeralds" ticket sold at Handy Stop in Waterbury was cashed in by a Waterbury resident on May 31;

On May 31, Stafford Springs resident Brett Sawyer won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Big Y World Class Market in Stafford Springs;

On May 31, Hartford resident Altie Berry won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Carlas Supermarket in Hartford;

On May 31, Sterling resident Mitchell Giambattista won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Dayvillle;

On May 31, Manchester resident Harold Thomas won $20,416 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Best Gas in Manchester;

On May 31, Griswold resident Janet Wilber won $30,000 playing "Mega Millions" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Norwich;

On May 31, Bridgeport resident Hoa Pham won $50,005 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Fairfield;

On May 31, Bridgeport resident Thanh Pham won $50,005 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Fairfield.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

