Nash Pressure Washing is a mobile cleaning contractor that specializes in cleaning the exteriors of houses, apartment complexes, local restaurants and commercial buildings. It was founded by Robby Nash, who started the business in 2003 using just the back of his truck, working evenings and weekends with a cold water pressure washer and a hose reel. But in 2015, both Nash’s business and family grew. Nash and his wife Rachel welcomed their first child, Olivia, and they also made the decision to take his operation to the next level. “There was no option for failure, and I had to fight to succeed,” said Nash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO