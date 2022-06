Texas gunman Salvador Ramos’s grandmother, who was shot in the face before the 18-year-old went on a killing spree at an elementary school in Uvalde last week, is in a stable condition now. But the family of Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, fear she may never be able to speak again.Her cousin, Jason Ybarra, said the bullet went into her “jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth”.“If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off. She’s doing fairly well, considering what happened. But she may never be able...

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO