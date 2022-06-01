Missing Utah boy with health needs found safe

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 8:50 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a missing 12-year-old boy from Kearns has now been found safe on Wednesday.

The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct says David Martinez, 12, was last seen in the Murray area on Tuesday night.

The conditions of his discovery have not been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing Utah boy with health needs

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 6:30 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this child?

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake is searching for a missing child, David Martinez, 12, from Kearns.

Police say Martinez was last seen in the area of 4300 W 5300 S around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the boy is currently in need of medication.

(Courtesy of Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake)

(Courtesy of Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake)

Martinez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and blue striped basketball shorts and black Vans sneakers.

If you have seen this boy or know of his whereabouts, please contact authorities at (801) 840-4000.

