ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

Missing Utah boy with health needs found safe

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0k4N_0fwqF08o00

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 8:50 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a missing 12-year-old boy from Kearns has now been found safe on Wednesday.

The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct says David Martinez, 12, was last seen in the Murray area on Tuesday night.

The conditions of his discovery have not been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing Utah boy with health needs

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 6:30 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this child?

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake is searching for a missing child, David Martinez, 12, from Kearns.

Police say Martinez was last seen in the area of 4300 W 5300 S around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the boy is currently in need of medication.

DISTURBING: Utah woman arrested for allegedly biting off sister’s eye
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPRSq_0fwqF08o00
    (Courtesy of Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agOnF_0fwqF08o00
    (Courtesy of Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake)

Martinez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and blue striped basketball shorts and black Vans sneakers.

If you have seen this boy or know of his whereabouts, please contact authorities at (801) 840-4000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Silver alert issued for missing elderly SLC woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials are searching for a missing, at-risk elderly woman who was reported missing Friday evening. Police are searching for Cheryl Lee Fenton, 69, of Salt Lake City. Fenton is believed to be mobile and is driving a 2017 Grey Kia Soul with Florida plates JTWH14. Fenton is a white woman […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman charged with biting her sister’s eye

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A woman was charged Friday with biting her sister’s eye, causing severe damage. Ashleigh Sunni Mason, 25, who prosecutors say is homeless but was staying with her sister in Magna at the time of the attack, is charged in 3rd District Court with mayhem. The charge was filed as a second-degree felony because it’s the second domestic violence-related case against Mason in 10 years, according to court records.
ABC4

Utah man hospitalized after dirt bike crash, GoFundMe created

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a Utahn who has sustained a major neck injury and brain damage after crashing his dirt bike in a Cedar City race.  Kade Patten was in sixth place in a Worcs Series dirt biking competition when he crashed on May 28. […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Missing Kearns boy located, UPD says

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — Police say a boy missing out of Salt Lake County has been found safe. The boy had been missing Tuesday and was in need of medication, according to Unified Police. Authorities didn't provide further information.
KEARNS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearns, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Murray, UT
Murray, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Kearns, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
Murray, UT
Health
ABC4

Ogden Police help homeless man stranded in wheelchair

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police were able to help a homeless man in Ogden who had been stranded after his electric wheelchair battery died. Ogden Police say the disabled man has been stranded all night in his wheelchair, unable to travel anywhere. The man told police the charger for his wheelchair had gone missing the […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

SLCPD trading gift cards for guns in upcoming event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This weekend, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are excited to help remove no-longer-wanted guns off Utah streets. The SLCPD will join forces with Mayor Erin Mendenhall to host a gun buy back event on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety […]
ABC4

Here’s Utah’s new excessive speed law

UTAH (ABC4) – In an effort to limit excessive speeding in Utah, the Department of Public Safety has enacted a new law to address the problem. The law, which went into effect on May 4, states that a person driving at speeds of 105 miles per hour or greater can be charged with Reckless Driving, […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Trooper attends to 4-year-old boy in multi-car Weber County crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a 4-year-old boy in Weber County on Thursday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involving several vehicles happened near 400 N 1200 W in Slaterville. Photos shared by authorities show several trucks and a severely damaged sedan blocking roads at the intersection. […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Utah trooper stops wrong-way driver on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Dashcam footage caught a Utah trooper facing a disoriented wrong-way driver head-on in Salt Lake County on Wednesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released footage from a trooper’s dashcam as the wrong-way driver is spotted. Deputies say the incident happened on I-215 around 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Officials say […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Daily Beast

Utah County Gripped by Bizarre Accusations of Murder and Cannibalization of Kids

A wild QAnon conspiracy theory that has followers convinced progressives rape and eat kids has bubbled into a small county in Utah. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for re-election, is calling for the immediate removal of the county sheriff, Mike Smith, over a bizarre report implicating Leavitt in a “ritualistic” sex ring known for “cannibalizing young children.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

HELP: Bountiful police searching for burglary suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) are requesting community assistance in cracking a burglary case. The suspect allegedly robbed a pharmacy and fled after breaking in. BCPD notes that while detectives are still investigating the incident, they need anyone with information on the crime or the suspect’s identity to […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Utah County Attorney addresses cannibalism allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, held a press conference on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Mr. Leavitt will be calling for Utah County Sheriff, Mike Smith, to resign and for an investigation into his activities by the proper authorities for misuse of taxpayer […]
ABC4

Utah man killed in jack-knifed semi-truck crash

NEVADA (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been killed after a semi-truck lost control in Nevada on May 27. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirms the victim is Juan Alvarado-Martinez, 25, from Salt Lake City. Authorities say the crash happened along I-80 lanes in Nevada near mile marker 267 around 11 p.m. The […]
ABC4

Project Rainbow: Fostering inclusivity across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thousands of pride flags will fly in yards across Utah in May. The flags are a part of a mission called Project Rainbow, working to promote LGBTQ+ visibility and foster inclusivity throughout the state. The organization plans to distribute 8,000 flags, and if you want one, a $15 donation is […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Another SUPER CHIX location opening in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Popular fried chicken sandwich chain SUPER CHIX will be holding a grand opening event this weekend, celebrating its fourth Utah location. On Saturday, June 4, SUPER CHIX will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. and the first 100 people to arrive will get free chicken and fries. Free custard samples […]
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Is there an explanation for recent rockfalls in Utah?

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Salt Lake City man killed in Nevada crash

CARLIN, Nevada — A Salt Lake City man died after a crash in Nevada last week. About 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, a Freightliner semitruck was traveling west on I-80 in the right travel lane, at a speed "too fast for the wet roadway conditions, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle," the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy