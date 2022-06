TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.

