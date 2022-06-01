ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loop bank robber strikes for the 4th time in a month, FBI says

By CWBChicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loop’s serial bank robber struck again on Friday afternoon, according to new information from the FBI, marking the fourth time he has robbed a bank in the neighborhood since May 2. He picked the US Bank at 71...

FBI offers reward for Boystown bank robber

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed a Boystown bank on Friday afternoon. According to the agency, the man seen in these surveillance images robbed Fifth Third Bank, 3601 North Broadway, at 12:05 p.m. He implied...
CBS Chicago

Woman shot by suspect involved in U.S. Marshal, K-9 shooting in Cragin speaks to CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) – New details following the investigation into the shooting of a U.S. Marshal and a K-9. Sources say the K-9 has shattered bones in the shoulder and another injury to an internal organ. Sources also telling us who is in custody for the shooting.  The reason there was a warrant for his arrest is because he was wanted for attempted murder. Our Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the woman he is accused of shooting"I wanted to especially thank the law enforcement. It's because of them, that he's at, where he's at."Nicole Smith is talking about the man police...
CBS Chicago

Video, photos catch thieves stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighborhood watch groups are abuzz over a team of thieves stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas tracked multiple images showing their busy and brazen Memorial Day.Home security video shows the thieves hop out of a black car, grab their tools from the trunk and then move to this car parked near Clark and Diversey. They even lift the car up using a jack and then, three minutes later, one emerges with Nate Churchill's catalytic converter. Tim: And this was in broad daylight it was like 11:50? Nate: YeahTim: What's your reaction to that? Nate:...
cwbchicago.com

3 juveniles questioned in connection with a wave of North Side robberies are back on the streets, source says

On Monday, we reported Chicago police were questioning two men in connection with a series of armed robberies that unfolded over the weekend on the North Side. Evidence is growing that the crew responsible for the weekend’s wave of hold-ups is part of the group that committed dozens of robberies earlier in the month, including the shooting of Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park.
fox32chicago.com

K9, US Marshal shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A Chicago police officer returned fire but did not strike the two suspects, who were arrested, police said in a statement. One of those suspects opened...
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of shootout between off-duty CPD officer and catalytic converter thieves

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video footage of a shootout between an off-duty Chicago Police officer and a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter in the Norwood Park neighborhood in April.Police have said, around 5:45 a.m. on April 28, an off-duty officer saw a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, and when he identified himself to the thieves, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between one of the offenders and the off-duty officer." COPA is investigating that shootout, and on Thursday...
KBUR

Former Chicago Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Overdose Death

Davenport, IA- A former Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing Fentanyl which caused the death of one person. 33-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Perry was sentenced Thursday, June 2nd to 20 years in prison for Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. According to court documents, the...
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in beating, robbery of CTA rider in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy is facing charges in the beating and robbery of a CTA rider last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after police identified him as the suspect who robbed and beat a 25-year-old CTA rider in the 100 block of West 35th Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL

