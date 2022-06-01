Loop bank robber strikes for the 4th time in a month, FBI says

CHICAGO (CBS) – New details following the investigation into the shooting of a U.S. Marshal and a K-9. Sources say the K-9 has shattered bones in the shoulder and another injury to an internal organ. Sources also telling us who is in custody for the shooting. The reason there was a warrant for his arrest is because he was wanted for attempted murder. Our Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the woman he is accused of shooting"I wanted to especially thank the law enforcement. It's because of them, that he's at, where he's at."Nicole Smith is talking about the man police...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO