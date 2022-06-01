Loop bank robber strikes for the 4th time in a month, FBI says

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video footage of a shootout between an off-duty Chicago Police officer and a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter in the Norwood Park neighborhood in April.Police have said, around 5:45 a.m. on April 28, an off-duty officer saw a group of people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, and when he identified himself to the thieves, "an exchange of gunfire occurred between one of the offenders and the off-duty officer." COPA is investigating that shootout, and on Thursday...
