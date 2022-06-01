Wheel House for June 1

Born to Lantaja Ireyon Janae Robertson and Isaiah James Escort of Morgan City, a girl, Londyn Ariel Escort, on May 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. —— Born to Charlie S. Free and Anthony M. Richard of Berwick, a boy,...
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:28 p.m.: U.S. 90 West; stalled vehicle. 6:42 p.m.: Railroad and Ditch; complaint. 7:09 p.m.: 1400 block North Third; removal of subject. 7:11 p.m.: 1000...
At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Berwick police issued 20 citations during their second Click It Or Ticket Campaign seat belt checkpoint Thursday. The Berwick Police partnered with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation/ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to bring awareness to the importance of wearing your seat belt and also educating the public on the proper use of child safety seats.
The Berwick Police Department announced that it will conduct another Seat Belt Checkpoint in conjunction with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation/ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Click-it or Ticket campaign. The checkpoint will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the town limits of Berwick. Berwick...
<>(Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) The Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office each made an aggravated assault...
Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!. Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain. It seems that...
Morgan City police reported two arrests Wednesday, including one on a warrant alleging theft. Interim Police Chief Mark Griffin reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Trinity Harris, 23, 11th Street, Morgan City, was...
Charles Anthony Williams, 56, a resident of Spokane, Virginia, and native of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The St. Mary Veteran Funeral Squad will perform at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan...
A Morgan City man was arrested on marijuana and gun charges Sunday near Amelia after driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. —Corey Dashawn Givens, 21, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday on charges of speeding 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, prohibited acts (Schedule I, marijuana, marijuana derivatives), illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and careless operation of a motor vehicle.
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
There's no way you can miss it. There is a huge white banner posted up near the corner of Pinhook and Verot School Road and in bright red letters it reads: "Absolutely NO Wal-Mart delivery on this propety [sic] due to PISS POOR Wal-Mart management!" The photo has made its...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO reported Latasha Williams, 39, was booked on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m....
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Houma man, which occurred on 10/29/2020, in the subdivision of Village East. Sheriff Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case, which left 27-year-old Darius Ross of...
Two From Louisiana Arrested for DWI on the Water Over the Memorial Day Extended Weekend. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on May 31, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested two men on May 28 and May 30 in Iberia and Pointe Coupee parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
Comments / 0