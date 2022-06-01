ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, LA

Wheel House for June 1

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 2 days ago

Patterson Outreach Hurricane Preparedness Drive 8 a.m. to noon,...

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Area births announced

Born to Lantaja Ireyon Janae Robertson and Isaiah James Escort of Morgan City, a girl, Londyn Ariel Escort, on May 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. —— Born to Charlie S. Free and Anthony M. Richard of Berwick, a boy,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City police radio logs for June 2-3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:28 p.m.: U.S. 90 West; stalled vehicle. 6:42 p.m.: Railroad and Ditch; complaint. 7:09 p.m.: 1400 block North Third; removal of subject. 7:11 p.m.: 1000...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Car crashes into Dominique’s Bistro on Main Street

At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Canned Foods#First Aid#Wheel House#Dollar General
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued May 17-31

MEDICAL: 111 Medical Park Drive, description, new outpatient health facility for Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette; applicant, Poche Prouet Associates; contractor, Southwest Contractors; $2.179 million. TOWER: 417 N. Buchanan St., description, additions to tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000. APARTMENTS: 326 Guilbeau Road, description, stairwell repair; applicant,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

26 violations cited during Berwick seat belt checkpoint

Berwick police issued 20 citations during their second Click It Or Ticket Campaign seat belt checkpoint Thursday. The Berwick Police partnered with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation/ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to bring awareness to the importance of wearing your seat belt and also educating the public on the proper use of child safety seats.
BERWICK, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Berwick plans seat belt checkpoint Thursday

The Berwick Police Department announced that it will conduct another Seat Belt Checkpoint in conjunction with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation/ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Click-it or Ticket campaign. The checkpoint will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the town limits of Berwick. Berwick...
BERWICK, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City police, St. Mary deputies make aggravated assault arrests

<>(Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) The Morgan City Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office each made an aggravated assault...
MORGAN CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patterson, LA
99.9 KTDY

Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!. Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain. It seems that...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City police report two arrests Wednesday

Morgan City police reported two arrests Wednesday, including one on a warrant alleging theft. Interim Police Chief Mark Griffin reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Trinity Harris, 23, 11th Street, Morgan City, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

CHARLES ANTHONY WILLIAMS

Charles Anthony Williams, 56, a resident of Spokane, Virginia, and native of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The St. Mary Veteran Funeral Squad will perform at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan...
PATTERSON, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Assumption sheriff: Stop for 100 mph near Amelia leads to drug, gun charges

A Morgan City man was arrested on marijuana and gun charges Sunday near Amelia after driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. —Corey Dashawn Givens, 21, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday on charges of speeding 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, prohibited acts (Schedule I, marijuana, marijuana derivatives), illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and careless operation of a motor vehicle.
AMELIA, LA
WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks help with unsolved murder from 2020

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Houma man, which occurred on 10/29/2020, in the subdivision of Village East. Sheriff Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case, which left 27-year-old Darius Ross of...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy