Paris High School Seniors Received Scholarship from Kiwanis

All but one school district in Lamar County already allow certain teachers and staff to carry a weapon on campus during school hours. The one district that doesn't allow this is Paris Independent School District. Those districts that do allow it include Prairiland, North Lamar, and Chisum ISDs.

LAMAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO