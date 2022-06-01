ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris High School Seniors Received Scholarship from Kiwanis

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven graduating members of the Paris High School Key...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Tyler ISD to close Hogg Middle School

TYLER, Texas — With the passing of Bond 2022, Tyler ISD will move to a four-quadrant middle school concept. This move triggers a Hogg Middle School closure before the 2022–2023 school year. As mentioned during the 70+ bond community meetings held across the city, Tyler ISD is committed...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mount Pleasant Honors Philip “Pat” Sisk

City Dedicates New Bridge at Mount Pleasant Country Club in. The City of Mount Pleasant dedicated a new bridge at the Mount Pleasant Country Club in remembrance of Philip “Pat” Sisk during a ceremony held on Friday, May 27 at the club. Mr. Sisk was an involved citizen who passed away in August 2021.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

City Leaders Host 2nd Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery

City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on May 29, during which the new pavilion constructed by the City was unveiled. Mount Pleasant, TX, June 3, 2022…City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards

Paris ISD principals named winners for the May GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dacey Dingman, Denetra Williams, Kendra Beshirs, Paula Echeverria, LaShunda Dangerfield, Angie Black, Kimberly McClure, and Rick Johnson. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand...
PARIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Paris, TX
Sports
City
Paris, TX
Local
Texas Education
easttexasradio.com

Friday’s Sports

Eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes playing in the All-Star Showdown. The 2022 Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has chosen eight Mount Pleasant High School senior athletes to play in the All-Star Showdown. As a result, only 300 athletes will have the privilege of participating in football, basketball, baseball, softball, and cheer. Athletes chosen from MPHS were Nic Chappell (football), Anthony Jeffery (football), Astin Ledbetter (football), Elijah Morris (basketball), Layne Pinckard (baseball and football), Devon Smith (football), and Keller Thompson (baseball). In addition, MPHS Athletic Director, Ritchie Pinckard, will serve as the head coach of the Texas football team.
MLB
eparisextra.com

Are Lamar County school districts doing enough to protect our students?

All but one school district in Lamar County already allow certain teachers and staff to carry a weapon on campus during school hours. All but one school district in Lamar County already allow certain teachers and staff to carry a weapon on campus during school hours. The one district that doesn’t allow this is Paris Independent School District. Those districts that do allow it include Prairiland, North Lamar, and Chisum ISDs.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs Anticipating 1,100+ Subdivision To Be Built West Of Town

The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Kiwanis Club#Highschoolsports#The Kiwanis Club Of Paris
easttexasradio.com

Monthly First Responders Breakfast In Paris

The monthly complimentary Lamar County first responders breakfast will be held Saturday morning at 8:00 at First Christian Church of Paris. In addition to the breakfast, there will be gifts for all those in attendance and a $50 door prize.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Request to rename Gainesville park after longtime volunteer denied

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Eight years after her husband’s death, Becky La Salle still visits the place that captured her husband’s heart. “He built goals, he marked fields, he came out here with his own mower at times and cut grass,” said La Salle. “He put together summer camps for these kids.”
GAINESVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float in Paris

The Annual Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float is back and will be held Saturday at 10:00 am at Love Civic Center. Hundreds of adopted rubber turtles will race down the trench to benefit the Paris Boys and Girls Club. The cost to adopt a turtle is $10, but you can adopt a herd of 11 for $100. First place will win $3,000, second will win $2,000, and third will win $1,000.
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Summer fun at Cooper Lake State Park

What better place to enjoy all summer has to offer than Cooper Lake State Park! The lake water temperature is just perfect in June to cool off, splash around, and enjoy! Our amazing park rangers have finished prepping the swimming beaches for you through the addition of soft white sand just in time for the summer season. With high gas prices this year, make Cooper Lake State Park your nearby destination for summer fun!
COOPER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County COVID Report

The latest report from the Paris-Lamar County Health District shows 48 confirmed cases of COVID in the county but no fatalities attributed to the virus. In addition, there were 15 positive PCR tests, 17 positive Antigen tests, and two positive antibody tests.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
garlandjournal.com

SADDLE UP! 33rd TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

Grab your cowboy hats, boots and buckles, and ride on over to the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo as the beloved event returns Juneteenth weekend on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum. (Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.)
DALLAS, TX
740thefan.com

Gophers standout RB Marion Barber III found dead in Frisco, Texas apartment

FRISCO, Texas (KVRR)– Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That’s where...
FRISCO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Judge Attends Conference In Washington

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron and eighteen other Texas county judges and commissioners traveled to Washington, D.C., to study with the V.G. Young Institute of County Government. The group met with government and congressional leaders to expand their knowledge of county issues at the federal level. In addition, Judge Hebron visited the National Association of Counties, which she says has been a massive resource for small, rural counties, to advise how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Farewell Reception For Freddie Taylor Planned June 7

A farewell reception for Freddie Taylor is planned June 7, 2022, just before the regular council meeting in the Council Chambers inside the Municipal Building (City Hall) on Davis Street. The event is to show appreciation and recognition to Taylor for “18 years of loyal service, dedication and friendship to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy