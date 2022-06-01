Christian Pulisic & Weston McKennie on Haji Wright reunion with USMNT

Wednesday marked the first of four matches for the USMNT in June, this time it was a friendly in Cincinnati against fellow World Cup qualifier Morocco. Goals from Brenden Aaronson, Timothy Weah, and Haji Wright from the penalty spot gave the USMNT a very comfortable 3-0 win over a side who finished in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations this January, only bowing out to eventual runners up Egypt. However, this game was more about testing personnel against world class opposition from outside Concacaf, and that mission was also accomplished.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO