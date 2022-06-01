ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post your questions for Glenda Jackson

By Rich Pelley
 2 days ago
Glenda Jackson. Photograph: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

Famously fiery, Glenda Jackson has split her remarkable career between acting and politics. Now 86, Jackson found fame in 1969’s Women in Love and 1973’s A Touch of Class, winning Oscars for both roles. In 1992, she quit acting for politics when she was elected MP for Hampstead and Highgate in London. She served as junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 and famously threatened to challenge Tony Blair if he didn’t resign over the 2003 Hutton inquiry into Iraq. She finally stood down down in the 2015 general election, two days before her 79th birthday.

In 2016, Jackson returned to the stage for the first time in 25 years, cast sex-blind as King Lear at the Old Vic and later Broadway; the Guardian said her performance was “magnificent”, and she was nominated for an Olivier award. In 2019, Jackson returned to our screens in BBC drama Elizabeth Is Missing , for which she won a Bafta and International Emmy for best actress. Jackson also has five honorary degrees and is a CBE. So, as we said, that’s quite a career.

Jackson keeps her personal life to herself: she was married to Roy Hodges from 1958 to 1976, telling the Observer in 2020 that she now lives in a basement granny flat in south London with her 53-year-old Mail on Sunday columnist son, Dan Hodges, his wife, and her 13-year-old grandson. Imagine coming down to breakfast with Granny Glenda every morning. Frightening! Although, do you know what? Bet she’s not scary at all after a bowl of Frosties.

Now the BFI has announced details of Glenda Jackson: The Art of Conviction , a month-long season of Jackson screenings including the aforementioned Women in Love, A Touch of Class and Elizabeth Is Missing, as well as 1971 BBC mini-series Elizabeth R (a role for which Jackson famously shaved her head). Jackson will also be taking part “in conversation” on 5 July where you can ask her questions in person, but – oi! – that’s our idea.

So, in this series where you, dear reader, have had us ask Liam Gallagher if he plucks his eyebrows, Kiefer Sutherland what he likes best from Greggs, and Rod Stewart how long it takes to do his hair, what would you like to ask the national treasure that is Glenda? Nothing’s off the table, so put on your thinking caps, post your questions below before 6pm on Monday 6 June , and we’ll print her answers in Film&Music and online on Friday 17 June.

Glenda Jackson: The Art of Conviction runs at the BFI from 2 to 31 July.


Comments / 0

