As Pennsylvania bar and tavern owners grow frustrated over slow and limited beer deliveries due to driver shortages, some are pushing for better solutions to get their suds. This spring, Lou Mastracchio, owner of Mastracchio’s Restaurant & Lounge in Newport, Perry County, said he risked running out of popular brands such as Miller Lite when Ace Beer Distributors in Wrightsville reduced its delivery schedules. His once-weekly deliveries were cut to once or twice a month.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO